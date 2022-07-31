Two Boston officers taken to hospital after being struck by car Sunday

Two Boston police officers struck by a vehicle in Jamaica Plain Sunday were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a department spokesperson.
The crash, which occurred near the corner of Walnut Avenue and Peter Parley Road, was reported at about 12:20 p.m., according to Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokesperson.
The officers were transported to the hospital by EMS, she said.
Boston police Captain John Hughes said at the scene that the officers were directing traffic for the Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts in Franklin Park when they were struck.
The driver of the car, who stayed at the scene, was placed under arrest.
Police have not determined how fast the car was traveling when the crash occurred, he said.
The vehicle which struck the officers, a Ford 500 sedan, remained at the scene with visible damage, including a missing headlight.
