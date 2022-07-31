Two killed, one seriously injured in Templeton crash

Two people were killed and one was seriously injured in a crash in Templeton early Sunday morning after the vehicle veered off of the road and rolled several times, officials said.

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Baldwinville Road just after 2 a.m., according to Lindsay Corcoran, a spokesperson for the Worcester district attorney’s office.

Three people, whose identities were not immediately released, were inside the vehicle “when it veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop,” Corcoran said.