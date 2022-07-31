fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two killed, one seriously injured in Templeton crash

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated July 31, 2022, 18 minutes ago

Two people were killed and one was seriously injured in a crash in Templeton early Sunday morning after the vehicle veered off of the road and rolled several times, officials said.

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Baldwinville Road just after 2 a.m., according to Lindsay Corcoran, a spokesperson for the Worcester district attorney’s office.

Three people, whose identities were not immediately released, were inside the vehicle “when it veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop,” Corcoran said.

Two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene, and the third was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Templeton police and Massachusetts State Police’s collision and analysis reconstruction section is investigating the crash, officials said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.

