Go along to get along goes nowhere

In his column “Neutralism returns — and gets more powerful” (Ideas, July 24), Stephen Kinzer writes, “Many countries recoil from us-versus-them confrontations like the one [President] Biden is now promoting. They prefer to resolve disputes through compromise and to maintain good ties even with countries they fear or dislike.” Biden did not promote a confrontation, rather it was Russian President Vladimir Putin who attacked peaceful Ukraine without provocation, and after many Western leaders went to Moscow and pleaded with him not to invade.

Kinzer seems to be promoting the common human trait of “go along to get along,” take the path of least resistance. Many individuals followed this instinct, willingly or not, when the Nazis took over their countries during World War II. It was the United States and others who freed them from this bondage, which was a corruption of the human spirit. And when the Berlin Wall fell, East German Stasi files revealed Germans who collaborated with the Communist government and Soviets to inform on their family members and friends. Again, without the US-led West containing the Soviet Union until it eventually fell, those Eastern countries would not have gained their freedom.