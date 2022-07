I found the article in Ideas ”Disobey orders, save lives” (Ideas, July 24) confusing. Police officers in a group, on a mission, to, for example, arrest someone, are not bystanders. Bystanders are the civilians who happen to be watching. Any training program that confuses one with the other seems ill-conceived. Police officers, if I understand it correctly, are obliged to obey the lawful orders of the officer in charge.

Tim Parker