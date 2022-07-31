Prickly participles? Speaking proper English is confounding enough.

I am in complete sympathy with Ellen Jovin and her confounding prickly participles and commas, (”Confounding commas, prickly participles,” Ideas, July 24). It seems as though hardly anyone has command of English anymore. The English language is difficult to learn and use properly. With thousands of immigrants entering the United States every year, the need for them to learn English is imperative. Curiously we are fortunate to have television almost universally available to everyone to aid in their endeavors. However, it is up to everyone featured on TV to use as proper and refined English as possible. This goal is apparently too much to ask for. In the torrent of words from political commentators, the English language has suffered. The speed at which thoughts about candidates are delivered distorts their words. To name a few: woulda, shoulda, coulda, hafta, gotta, gonna, oughta, lemme. People appearing on MSNBC are particularly prone to these bloopers. If we spoke excellent English to begin with, it would not unravel when we speak quickly. A further indignity is the use of existential (always pronounced “eggistential”) as an ordinary adjective. It is not. Existentialism refers to a theory of human existence. An existential threat or calamity is meaningless. With the demise of Roe v. Wade, women seem to be debating whether or not to have kids. I feel it is safe to say they will never be pregnant with kids. Babies? Well, that is another matter.

Joan W. Webber