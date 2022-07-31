When death is often the outcome, where’s the deterrence?

In his column about the death penalty and mass shootings (“Alive and well and living on death row,” Ideas, July 24), Jeff Jacoby closes with speculation that the failure to execute these gunmen swiftly may have contributed to an increase in such incidents. Since 2006, there have been 96 assailants who have fatally shot at least four victims in a public setting, according to the Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killing Database. More than 60 percent of them did not survive following their attack, with nearly two-thirds of those perishing by their own hand. It is illogical to expect that the prospect of the death penalty, no matter how swiftly it’s carried out, will deter an act that usually leads to death anyway.

James Alan Fox