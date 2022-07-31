fb-pixel Skip to main content
When death is often the outcome, where’s the deterrence?

In this courtroom sketch, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, center, stands with his defense attorneys as a death by lethal injection sentence is read at the Moakley Federal court house in the penalty phase of his trial in Boston, Friday, May 15, 2015. The federal jury ruled that the 21-year-old Tsarnaev should be sentenced to death for his role in the deadly 2013 attack.Jane Flavell Collins

In his column about the death penalty and mass shootings (“Alive and well and living on death row,” Ideas, July 24), Jeff Jacoby closes with speculation that the failure to execute these gunmen swiftly may have contributed to an increase in such incidents. Since 2006, there have been 96 assailants who have fatally shot at least four victims in a public setting, according to the Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killing Database. More than 60 percent of them did not survive following their attack, with nearly two-thirds of those perishing by their own hand. It is illogical to expect that the prospect of the death penalty, no matter how swiftly it’s carried out, will deter an act that usually leads to death anyway.

James Alan Fox

The Lipman Family Professor of Criminology, Law and Public Policy

Northeastern University

