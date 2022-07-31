An undrafted free agent who was cut as a rookie, Green Bay’s Allen Lazard might be Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 target this year

Lazard was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie. He didn’t initially make the Packers’ 53-man roster the following year. Now he has a chance to emerge as the No. 1 receiver for a Super Bowl contender as the Packers adapt to life without Adams.

That should give Lazard more incentive than ever. Then again, he already needed tremendous drive just to survive in the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Iowa State.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard enters the final year of his contract knowing he will probably get more targets than ever now that former teammate Davante Adams is with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I think it added maybe a little fuel to that fire, so to speak,” Lazard said of Adams’ departure. “But it wasn’t like it ignited the flame.”

Green Bay must find some additional firepower in its passing attack after losing Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first-round pick and second-round pick.

Adams’ 432 catches, 5,310 yards receiving and 47 TD receptions over the past four seasons led the NFL in all three categories. The Packers also lost deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who signed with the Chiefs.

The Packers boosted their receiving depth by signing veteran free agent Sammy Watkins and drafting North Dakota State’s Christian Watson in the second round, Nevada’s Romeo Doubs in the fourth and Nebraska’s Samori Toure in the seventh. Doubs has stood out thus far in training camp while Watson recovers from an offseason knee procedure.

But the most obvious candidate to grab a featured role is the 26-year-old Lazard, who set career highs with 40 catches for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

“I really think Allen is ready to make a jump and be a No. 1 receiver,” quarterback and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers said.

Lazard has waited a decade for this moment.

“Since I was 16 years old, when I committed to Iowa State, this is the vision I saw, this is the vision I had,” Lazard said. “I never knew how I’d get here. I didn’t know I’d have to go through Jacksonville and fight my way up the roster to get to this point. But I knew eventually that I would be here.”

Cardinals prepare for life without Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins darted up the field Saturday at practice, made a quick cut and then a nice catch as Arizona Cardinals fans cheered in approval.

It’s a moment they won’t see again in the near future.

The Cardinals will play their first six games of the season without the three-time All-Pro receiver, who was suspended in May for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He can return Oct. 20 for a Thursday night game against the Saints.

“It’s football, it’s life, I’ve been through worse things in life than having to sit out six games,” Hopkins said. “So for me, mentally, I think I’ve prepared for tough moments like this.”

Hopkins is still not exactly sure what caused him to test positive for a substance that he’s previously said was a small amount of Ostarine.

“I’ve never took a supplement, I’ve never took any of that kind of stuff,” Hopkins said. “Obviously, if you know about what it is, it can be a shampoo, it can be in a lot of different things. The NFL is very black and white, so of course, I wish the rule wasn’t so black and white, but it is what it is.”

Advertisement

There’s little doubt the suspension is a big blow for the Cardinals, who have played much better when Hopkins is on the field. Arizona was 8-2 last season in games that he played and 3-5 in games he missed, including a 34-11 loss to the Rams in the NFC Wild Card round.

Miller headlines Steelers’ Hall class

Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Heath Miller and late journalist and broadcaster Myron Cope — inventor of the Terrible Towel — headline the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor Class of 2022.

The four-person class, unveiled Saturday, also includes four-time Super Bowl-winning offensive guard Sam Davis and former running back/wide receiver Ray Mathews.

Miller holds the franchise record for most career receptions by a tight end (592) while helping the Steelers to a pair of Super Bowl titles.

A fan favorite — a drawn-out roar of Miller’s first name echoed throughout the stadium long after he retired when a tight end made a reception — Miller hauled in 45 touchdown passes while also excelling as a blocker. Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in January, often called Miller the best teammate he ever had.