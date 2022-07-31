Former president Barack Obama pays tribute to Bill Russell: ‘Today, we lost a giant.’

Tributes to the late Bill Russell poured in after the basketball legend’s death on Sunday, with former president Barack Obama expressing his admiration and condolences on social media.

“Today, we lost a giant,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher—both as a player and as a person.

“Perhaps more than anyone else, Bill knew what it took to win and what it took to lead. On the court, he was the greatest champion in basketball history. Off of it, he was a civil rights trailblazer—marching with Dr. King and standing with Muhammad Ali.