Game 103: Brewers at Red Sox lineups and notes

The struggles continue for the Red Sox after another loss to the Brewers, and it’s hard not to wonder if Sunday’s series finale could be the last home game at Fenway for some of Boston’s stars.
Josh Winckowski stands between the Sox and a sweep; the rookie has been shaky in July after an impressive June, allowing 14 earned runs in 14 innings over his last three starts.
Aaron Ashby will make his first career start against Boston and at Fenway. The lefty has moved to the rotation after starting the season in the bullpen and has had very little decision luck, a respectable 4.38 ERA affording Ashby just a 2-8 record on the year. He allowed just two earned runs in seven innings of work against the Rockies last time out, striking out nine, but took a loss for his troubles.
Lineups
BREWERS (57-44): TBA
Pitching: LHP Aaron Ashby (2-8, 4.38 ERA)
RED SOX (50-52): Davis RF, Bogaerts SS, Martinez DH, Vázquez C, Verdugo LF, Dalbec 1B, Arroyo 3B, Sánchez 2B, Bradley CF
Pitching: RHP Josh Winckowski (3-5, 5.18 ERA)
Time: 1:35 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Brewers vs. Winckowski: Has not faced any Milwaukee batters
Red Sox vs. Ashby: Refsnyder 0-1
Stat of the day: The 2022 Pirates and 1996 Tigers are the only teams in MLB history without a single win from a starting pitcher in a calendar month; the Red Sox can join them if Winckowski is not credited with a win Sunday.
Notes: Trevor Story won’t swing a bat for the next two weeks after a hairline fracture was discovered in his right wrist ... Rafael Devers, who leads the Red Sox in batting average (.324) and home runs (22), hasn’t played since July 22 because of a right hamstring injury, but could return during the upcoming three-game series in Houston ... J.D. Martinez does not have a hit in his past 24 at-bats ... Winckowski has a 6.75 ERA in July and has lost all four of his starts. He went 3-0 in three starts in June with a 2.12 ERA ... The Sox have lost seven of nine since the All-Star break to fall into last place in the American League East and are 7-19 in July.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.