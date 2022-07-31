Game 103: Brewers at Red Sox lineups and notes

The struggles continue for the Red Sox after another loss to the Brewers, and it’s hard not to wonder if Sunday’s series finale could be the last home game at Fenway for some of Boston’s stars.

Josh Winckowski stands between the Sox and a sweep; the rookie has been shaky in July after an impressive June, allowing 14 earned runs in 14 innings over his last three starts.

Aaron Ashby will make his first career start against Boston and at Fenway. The lefty has moved to the rotation after starting the season in the bullpen and has had very little decision luck, a respectable 4.38 ERA affording Ashby just a 2-8 record on the year. He allowed just two earned runs in seven innings of work against the Rockies last time out, striking out nine, but took a loss for his troubles.