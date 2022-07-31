No one in the NFL wears as many hats as Patriots coach Matt Patricia

But Matt Patricia is taking this motto to another level in 2022. Officially listed as “senior football advisor/offensive line coach,” Patricia is wearing about 27 different hats for the Patriots this year.

It usually relates to players. The more positions they learn and skills they possess, the easier it is for Belichick to keep them on the roster and put them on the field.

FOXBOROUGH – Bill Belichick has a saying that is familiar to anyone who has followed the Patriots over the last 23 years: “The more you can do…”

Patricia is most famous around here for serving as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator from 2012-17, but that’s about the only job he isn’t doing this year.

With Josh McDaniels, Nick Caserio and several assistant coaches long gone, Patricia, back in Foxborough for his second season after three years as the Lions’ head coach, is picking up slack across all facets of the organization.

He is coaching the offensive line for the first time since 2005.

He manages the team’s salary cap and puts his signature on all of the Patriots’ new contracts, which he began doing last year.

He has been calling offensive plays and coordinating the offense through the first week of training camp.

He oversees the offensive line on special teams units.

And as Belichick’s “senior football advisor,” Patricia is basically Belichick’s right-hand man in all matters of football business — running the draft and practices and, potentially, implementing a new offensive scheme.

“He’s definitely the only person I know of in the NFL with all of those responsibilities,” said one AFC executive.

Whether Patricia, now in his 16th season with the Patriots, can handle all of this is anyone’s guess. But he’s certainly getting great experience and padding his resume. Whether he eventually takes over for Belichick or interviews for other head coaching jobs, Patricia will be the only candidate who can say he has been a head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, salary cap manager, and has coached safeties, linebackers, and offensive line.

“I think a good coach is a good coach. Matt is a great coach,” Belichick said earlier this offseason.

The question of who will replace McDaniels as offensive coordinator has seemingly been answered over the first week of training camp. It’s both Belichick and Patricia, two coaches who made their bones coaching defense.

Patricia works with the offensive line during positional drills, but in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, Patricia is the one radioing the plays in to quarterback Mac Jones and leading the offense.

Belichick spends almost his entire practice working with the offense, whether it’s coaching technique to the wide receivers or observing the offense in team drills.

Belichick and Patricia look like co-offensive coordinators, with Patricia calling the plays only because Belichick has other head coaching duties.

Meanwhile, Joe Judge, the other member of the Belichick’s brain trust, has looked like Patricia’s kid brother. Though he is the quarterbacks coach, Judge mostly works with the backups while Patricia and Belichick run the offense. Judge, formerly the Patriots special teams coordinator and Giants head coach, doesn’t have nearly the responsibility that Patricia does.

The big question entering training camp was “Who will call plays?” That clearly has been Patricia.

Now, the big question has become, “Does Patricia have the autonomy to call what he wants, or will he call the plays Belichick tells him to?” Noticeably, during one practice period on Friday, Belichick called the plays himself. Team broadcaster Scott Zolak also noted that when he played for the Patriots in the 1990s, Bill Parcells often told the playcallers what type of play he wanted — run, screen, play-action, etc. – and the playcallers then picked from that menu.

“I’m the head coach. Ultimately, I’m responsible for everything,” Belichick said last week.

Tom Brady long credited Belichick for helping him see the field through the eyes of the defense. Jones, entering his second year as the starter, will hopefully benefit in the same way, particularly with Patricia able to speak into Jones’ headset until 15 seconds remain on the play clock.

“Obviously coach Belichick has done a great job explaining exactly what we want to do as an offense,” Jones said. “And Matty P has seen so many different defenses, along with coach Belichick, so they combine their knowledge of how to attack a defense.”

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer said he has enjoyed working with Patricia and Judge.

“It’s good to have their perspective in the front of the room, coming from coaching other sides of the football,” Hoyer said. “You’ve just got to translate it. Sometimes Matt’s talking in defensive terms, and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s it. I see what you’re talking about now.’”

The Patriots’ wide receivers have been getting extra attention from Belichick and Patricia early in training camp.

“They really know coverages,” Kendrick Bourne said. “They’re just teaching us, showing us what a defense is going to do before we even do it. It’s just a tip to the offense, and I know it will make us better this year.”

Patricia and Belichick aren’t just coaching offense — they are implementing a new scheme.

“Definitely simplified,” offensive tackle Trent Brown said. “I feel like it’ll make it for the playmakers to play faster, and it will allow us up front to play faster as well.”

A handful of Patriots players said the offense is less complicated, with a focus on getting to the line of scrimmage quickly and varying the snap to keep the defense off balance. It sounds like what Sean McVay and the Rams have been doing for the last five years, with an offense based on varying tempo, pre-snap motion, and heavy on run plays and play-action passes.

“A lot of things have changed,” Bourne said. “A lot of adjustments we’ve made to come off the ball faster, and I think it’s worked. Just to get a head start off the ball is huge. Just feels faster, more speed, more urgency, that’s what I would say. It’s a better feeling keeping a defense on their toes and not allowing them to be ready.”

Whether the Patriots’ offense looks significantly different, it’s clear Patricia is now calling the plays. And coaching the offensive line. And signing contracts. We might see him lining the field and working the ticket office soon, too.

“The more you can do” has never been so taken to heart.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.