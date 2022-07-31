Royals avoid Yankees sweep thanks to Salvador Perez’s ninth-inning home run

Hunter Dozier homered against Ron Marinaccio leading off the eighth, ending Marinaccio’s 19-inning scoreless streak and run of 56 consecutive batters without allowing a hit.

New York overcame a 4-0 deficit and took a 6-4 lead when Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run homer into the right field second deck in the seventh off Dylan Coleman , Rizzo’s 25th of the season.

Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer off All-Star closer Clay Holmes in the ninth inning and the Royals beat the Yankees, 8-6, Sunday to avoid being swept in the season series.

Whit Merrifield walked with one out — Holmes’ eighth walk in his last eight games after recording just five in his first 35. Bobby Witt Jr. was hit on a hand with a pitch, forcing him from the game.

Perez drove a 1-2 sinker 441 feet into Monument Park behind the center-field wall. It was the first home run allowed this year by Holmes, who was facing his 181st batter. Holmes (5-2) blew a save for the third time in 20 chances.

Aaron Judge went 0 for 3 with two walks and ended July with a major league-leading 42 homers and 91 RBIs.

Blue Jays soar past Tigers

Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer, José Berríos won his third straight decision, and the Blue Jays beat the error-prone Tigers 4-1.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette had RBI doubles for the Blue Jays, who have won 12 of 15 after taking three of four from the Tigers. Toronto (57-45) is a season-high 12 games above .500 for the third time, and the first time since June 15.

Berríos (8-4) allowed three hits in seven innings, including a solo home run to his brother-in-law, Javier Báez.

Guardians take series from scuffling Rays

Austin Hedges had a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth to help the Guardians beat All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3.

Cleveland won its first series against the Rays since August 2017 and ended an 11-game road trip with a 6-5 record.

McClanahan (10-4) gave up five runs, seven hits, and three walks with four strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings — tying season-low. His major-league best 1.76 ERA climbed to 2.07, and the lefty had his streak of going six or more innings with two earned runs or fewer stop at 13 games.

David Peralta, acquired from Arizona on Saturday, started in left field and went 1 for 4 in his Rays debut. Tampa Bay is 3-7 since the All-Star break.

Detmers records perfect inning

Angels starter Reid Detmers became the first pitcher in seven years with a no-hitter and an immaculate inning in the same season.

The Rangers matched the 1979 Giants as the only lineups to have three immaculate innings thrown against them in a season. Houston got Texas for two immaculate innings in the same game June 15.

Detmers, who pitched a no-hitter against Tampa Bay on May 10, struck out three Texas hitters on nine pitches in the second inning for the 109th immaculate inning in baseball history. It is the fourth in the majors this year.

Trout feeling optimistic

In the span of four days, Mike Trout went from his career in peril to possibly picking a bat by the end of next week.

The Los Angeles Angels star visited Thursday with Dr. Robert Watkins, a back specialist and co-director of the Marina Spine Clinic in Los Angeles. Tout is slated to begin rotational exercises on Wednesday and could return to swinging a bat shortly after that.

“It went from my career is over to now hopefully I’m going to play here soon,” Trout said with a laugh. “Coming out of the workouts, it’s been great every day. It’s getting better. It’s very promising to start rotational stuff. I’ll do that for a couple days in the weight room and if that goes well, I’ll start swinging.”

Trout’s future appeared uncertain when athletic trainer Mike Forstad said before Wednesday’s game in Kansas City that the three-time AL MVP had a rare spinal condition, and that it was an issue Trout could have to “manage not just through the rest of this season.”

DeGrom slated to return Tuesday

After what will have been a wait of 391 days, one of the best pitchers in baseball is finally expected to take the mound in a major league game. Jacob deGrom, a two-time winner of the Cy Young award, who last pitched for the Mets on July 7, 2021, is scheduled to make his return from injury Tuesday night against the Nationals in Washington . . . Seattle star rookie Julio Rodríguez was placed on the injured list with a bruised right wrist after being hit by a pitch on Friday night. Manager Scott Servais said X-rays were negative, but that the center fielder was very sore and wouldn’t be able to hold a bat for at least five days . . . Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Astros to a 3-2 win over the Mariners on Sunday . . . José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez homered, Dylan Cease threw six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1. Abreu and Leury García had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who have won 10 of 15 and returned to above .500 . . . Francisco Lindor had three hits and the Mets pounded trade deadline target Pablo López, beating the Miami Marlins, 9-3, to sweep their three-game series . . . Alec Bohm fell a triple shy of the cycle, tying a career-high with four hits in an 8-2 win for the Phillies that completed a four-game sweep of the Pirates.