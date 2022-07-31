‘Thank you for everything’: NBA world reacts to Bill Russell’s passing

Here are some reactions:

The basketball world lost a titan Sunday as Bill Russell died at age 88.

Paul Pierce referred to him as a “trailblazer” and “pioneer.”

Jayson Tatum called him a “legend.”

Jaylen Brown thanked him for paving the way.

Marcus Smart said he “just played and dominated.”

Grant Williams credited him for changing the world.

Commissioner Adam Silver called him the greatest champion in all of team sports.

Magic Johnson referred to him as his “idol.”

David Robinson thanked him for leading the way.

Bill Simmons deemed him one of the most important athletes ever.

Robert Horry referred to it as a “teary-eyed Sunday.”

Advertisement

Isiah Thomas highlighted his “winning spirit.”

Isaiah Thomas also expressed his condolences.

Rick Barry noted that he’s one of the greatest players ever.

Trae Young honored Russell.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.