‘Thank you for everything’: NBA world reacts to Bill Russell’s passing

The basketball world lost a titan Sunday as Bill Russell died at age 88.
An announcement… pic.twitter.com/KMJ7pG4R5Z— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) July 31, 2022
Here are some reactions:
Paul Pierce referred to him as a “trailblazer” and “pioneer.”
😢#6— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022
Thanku for being a trailblazer , pioneer Thanku for setting the bar , for ur kind words of wisdom, Thanku for that great laugh u had . I can go on all day about what u meant to me . Today is a sad day for the NBA family u will be forever missed #6— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022
I’ll never forget this day we was like kids sitting around a camp fire listening to your stories pic.twitter.com/ZX3DDPRAwt— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022
Jayson Tatum called him a “legend.”
Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tn2iGsArav— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 31, 2022
Jaylen Brown thanked him for paving the way.
Rest In Peace 🕊thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many Today is a sad day but also great day to celebrate his legacy and what he stood for 💚 pic.twitter.com/kvDaIsjpGG— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022
Marcus Smart said he “just played and dominated.”
12 time @NBA All-Star— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 31, 2022
11 NBA rings
5 MVPs
No 3-point line
No social media
Just played and dominated in a day and a league that was def not soft. @celtics to the core ☘️
RIP @RealBillRussell 😢 #LEGENDARY pic.twitter.com/mG7K1AOfQq
Grant Williams credited him for changing the world.
R.I.P Bill Russell. You allowed me to be in the position I am in today and you changed not only the league but the world. Forever 6.— Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) July 31, 2022
Commissioner Adam Silver called him the greatest champion in all of team sports.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's statement regarding the passing of Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/3BcZDnKjxK— NBA (@NBA) July 31, 2022
Magic Johnson referred to him as his “idol.”
I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of the greatest winner the game of basketball has ever seen, a legend, hall of famer, mentor and my friend for over 30 years, Bill Russell. 💔 pic.twitter.com/iiSkVq2kdn— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022
Bill Russell was my idol. I looked up to him on the court and off. His success on the court was undeniable; he was dominate and great, winning 11 NBA championships. Off the court, Bill Russell paved the way for guys like me. pic.twitter.com/ZMIrEx8Tne— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022
He was one of the first athletes on the front line fighting for social justice, equity, equality, and civil rights. That’s why I admired and loved him so much. Over the course of our friendship, he always reminded me about making things better in the Black community. pic.twitter.com/K73adpaWZ4— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022
David Robinson thanked him for leading the way.
Bill Russell was the most powerful ambassador of the NBA. I held him in the highest regard and tried to build on the groundwork laid by him and his generation of players. Thank you, Bill, for leading the way and giving us such a high bar to shoot at.— David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) July 31, 2022
Bill Simmons deemed him one of the most important athletes ever.
Man… Bill Russell.— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 31, 2022
One of the most important athletes who ever lived. And one of the greatest. RIP.
Robert Horry referred to it as a “teary-eyed Sunday.”
This is a teary-eyed Sunday knowing that we lost a legendary human being @RealBillRussell His dedication to civil-rights, human-rights and the sport of basketball puts him beyond legendary status. That smile will be missed. pic.twitter.com/fmZSmFVkqp— Robert Horry (@RKHorry) July 31, 2022
Isiah Thomas highlighted his “winning spirit.”
Rest in peace Bill Russell you were everything we all aspired to be, your winning spirit will live forever my friend. Thank you for your words of wisdom. pic.twitter.com/rBjFS6nhzW— Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) July 31, 2022
Isaiah Thomas also expressed his condolences.
RIP Bill Russell ☘️— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 31, 2022
Rick Barry noted that he’s one of the greatest players ever.
So sad to lose a friend broadcasting partner and one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. RIP Bill Russell @ESPNNBA @NBA @NBAonTNT @NBAOfficial @NBATV @celtics @NBAcom @NBAalumni @TheNBPA— Rick Barry (@Rick24Barry) July 31, 2022
Trae Young honored Russell.
Rest In Peace Legend! 🙏🏽😞❤️ https://t.co/VhjGoIM8Ff— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 31, 2022
