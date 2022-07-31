Two defensive position battles to watch when the Patriots put on the pads Monday

Here are two defensive battles to watch as the team ramps up its preparation for the season.

On Monday, the Patriots will practice in pads for the first time this training camp.

The Patriots know at least one of their starting outside cornerbacks.

Veteran Jalen Mills, entering the second season of a four-year contract, will retain his starting spot from 2021. But Mills’s job will certainly be more challenging because he’ll no longer be playing opposite J.C. Jackson, who left this offseason for a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers.

The Patriots picked up Jackson as an undrafted free agent in 2018, a year after they shelled out big bucks to sign Stephon Gilmore to a five-year, $65 million deal. Both players established themselves as lockdown corners, with Gilmore winning the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019 and Jackson earning second-team All-Pro honors last season.

Mills proved to be serviceable in his No. 2 role last season, but will have big shoes to fill in man coverage with Gilmore and Jackson gone. If he draws the other team’s best receiver, as his predecessors did, he’ll line up against the likes of Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, and Ja’Marr Chase. A tall task, to say the least.

The uncertainty opposite Mills makes the cornerback situation even more intriguing.

This offseason, the Patriots signed 30-year-old Terrance Mitchell and reunited with 32-year-old Malcolm Butler, who retired last summer before Week 1. Mitchell has performed better than Butler through four pad-less days of practice, making him the leading candidate for the other starting spot. Rookie Jack Jones, drafted in the fourth round out of Arizona State, also projects to be in the mix.

Mitchell played for six different teams before signing with the Patriots, starting 29 games over the last two seasons.

“Mitch has done a nice job for us,” Bill Belichick said Thursday. “Yet another very experienced player, has been in a couple of different defensive systems. Some of the things we’re asking him to do are a little bit different, but he’s adapted well. He’s smart, he’s experienced, he’s a good instinctive player, and he’s had some good production through the opportunities while we’ve been here — and understanding what those are and aren’t.”

In the slot, the Patriots will get a boost once Jonathan Jones — who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 6 last year — is activated off the physically unable to perform list. With Myles Bryant also unavailable on the non-football injury list, Shaun Wade and Marcus Jones have an opportunity to compete.

2. Who will emerge at linebacker?

New England’s linebacking corps looked old and slow by the end of last season, so it made sense to move on from Kyle Van Noy, Dont’a Hightower, and Jamie Collins. What was surprising, however, was the Patriots didn’t select a linebacker with any of their 10 picks in the 2022 draft.

The decision was perhaps a strong endorsement of the internal talent available.

On the inside, the Patriots brought back Ja’Whaun Bentley on a two-year deal. Bentley, the team’s leading tackler last season, will return to his run-stuffing role, but the team will need to find someone to start alongside him. Cameron McGrone, Mack Wilson, and Raekwon McMillan are the current names to watch.

McGrone, drafted in the fifth round out of Michigan in 2021, has yet to take an NFL snap while recovering from an ACL injury. Wilson, who the Patriots received from the Browns in exchange for Chase Winovich, is hoping for a fresh start.

McMillan turned in a promising training camp last season but ended up tearing his ACL in August. After a year away, he still projects as a top candidate.

“Raekwon works really hard,” Belichick said Wednesday. “Really smart player, has experience, and understands a lot at the linebacker position. Obviously, there’s a lot going on there, but he handles things well. Signal caller, multiple-position player. It’s good to see him back out there. He looks like he’s recovered very well and based on what we saw in the spring and limited looks here this first week, I’d say he’s doing very well.”

On the outside, the Patriots will have a similar battle with youngsters Josh Uche, Ronnie Perkins, and Anfernee Jennings. Uche could be in for a breakout year with significant playing time, but Perkins and Jennings should have an opportunity to earn snaps, too.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.