With his name swirling in trade rumors, Nate Eovaldi ready for important start vs. Astros

On the other hand, his trade value could be diminished by his drop-off in stuff — his last four starts have seen him post the lowest average four-seam fastball velocity of the last five seasons — and vulnerability to hard contact. He’s allowed 18 homers this year, his most since 2016. Monday’s start could give some indication of his potential value to the Red Sox and other teams moving forward in 2022.

According to major league sources, the Red Sox are open to moving the righthander — but not driven to do so given the team’s position on the fringes of the Wild Card race. On one hand, there’s a chance he could fetch a strong return given his credentials as a top-five AL Cy Young finisher last year and a past postseason force.

Nate Eovaldi’s start on Monday against the Astros will be one of the most scrutinized outings in baseball.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Eovaldi is aware of the swirl, but trying to dismiss it.

Advertisement

“I understand my name’s coming around,” said Eovaldi. “My job is to go out there and perform whether it’s the Red Sox or not, whether interested teams are watching or not. I’m not thinking about going out there and trying to do better or anything else. It’s just, go out, focus on mechanics and executing pitches.”

Eovaldi, who will be making his third start since coming off the injured list with a lower back injury, feels like his stuff improved both in his most recent outing last week against the Guardians and in his between-starts bullpen.

“I definitely feel confident. Everything feels really good,” said Eovaldi, who noted his need to be precise against an Astros team that scored nine runs and hit five homers against him in 1⅔ innings on May 17. “I feel like I finally found that missing part. I’m hoping everything is going to click.”

Advertisement

Getting Story straight

Second baseman Trevor Story said there was a measure of relief in learning that the reason for his deliberate recovery from a right hand injury was a hairline fracture at the top of the hand.

“You certainly never want to want to hear something like [a diagnosis of a fracture],” said Story, who will go 10-14 days without swinging. “But it’s just nice to have a little clarity on why it wasn’t getting better . . . Obviously the situation sucks, but I can live with knowing and having a plan, having something that we can point out and be like, ‘This is what we’re going to do.’”

Story said that part of the difficulty diagnosing the injury came because the fracture occurred in a different area from where he was hit by a pitch on July 12. The ball hit him just above the knuckles on his lower hand, an area where there was swelling but no fracture. The fracture was found a few inches above that, just below the wrist.

“We’re glad we finally got the diagnosis,” said Story.

Those around the Sox describe the loss of Story as huge, due in large part to the absence of his power and run production in the sixth spot in the order and the massive falloff in the team’s defense.

Through July 12, the Sox held opponents to a .238 average on groundballs. Since his injury, that mark has jumped to .268.

Advertisement

“Trevor is very valuable for us,” said Sox manager Alex Cora. “We miss him.”

The loss of Story was made more drastic by the simultaneous absence of Christian Arroyo. But Arroyo returned on Saturday, going 3-for-4, then reached base in all four plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double and two walks) in Sunday’s 7-2 win in the series finale against the Brewers.

“I’m not going to sit here and say I’m proud of [the strong return] because I’d rather not have been out,” said Arroyo. “[But] sometimes you just have to take a step back and reset . . . Since I came back, it’s been easier to relax.”

Hill to climb

Rich Hill is slated to start for the Red Sox in Houston on either Tuesday or Wednesday, barring a trade. As much as Hill — a Milton native and resident — would love to stay in Boston, the 42-year-old lefthander is prepared to move. “I completely understand that side of it. Business is business,” said Hill. “It’s a great game. It’s a difficult business. It’s a really difficult business.” . . . Rafael Devers (right hamstring) remains on track to be activated on Tuesday. Michael Wacha (right shoulder) and Matt Barnes (right shoulder) are both traveling to Houston and are expected to be activated during the upcoming seven-game road trip . . . Kiké Hernández (right hip) swung a bat on Saturday for the first time since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection during the All-Star break. The Red Sox are optimistic he’ll return to the roster in August. He’ll remain in Boston during the upcoming road trip to continue his rehab . . . Rob Refsnyder, one of the most productive hitters in baseball this year against lefties (.413/.451/.630), was out of the lineup against Brewers southpaw Aaron Ashby due to a knee injury. In his absence, Jaylin Davis started in right and led off, going 1 for 4 with an RBI, walk and pair of strikeouts . . . James Paxton is throwing in Fort Myers but has not progressed to the point of facing hitters in live batting practice.

Advertisement

Russell remembered

Fenway Park observed a moment of silence prior to the first pitch to remember Celtics great Bill Russell, who died Sunday at age 88, for his extraordinary contributions to sports and society . . . Bryan Loor-Almonte, the Red Sox’ senior manager of baseball communications and media relations, spent his final day with the Red Sox. He will take over as the director of communications for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.