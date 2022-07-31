fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pelosi’s Asia itinerary skips mention of Taiwan stopover

By Alfred Liu Bloomberg,Updated July 31, 2022, 50 minutes ago
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Friday, July 29, 2022. Pelosi's possible trip to Taiwan is still up in the air as she prepares to depart for the Asia-Pacific region, a day after President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke.Ting Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit at least four Asian countries in her trip to the region, according to a statement from her office that skipped any mention of a stopover in Taiwan.

Pelosi will lead a congressional delegation to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, according to a statement on Sunday. The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region, it said.

Reports that her travel would include a stop in Taiwan had sparked a furious reaction in China, which regards the self-governing island as part of its territory. Beijing has warned there will be consequences if Pelosi visits, including a defense ministry statement that implied China might use military force in response.

China held live-fire military drills in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. The exercises took place off the coast of Fujian province opposite Taiwan.

