PerkinElmer sells off three business units in $2.45 billion deal

Waltham-based PerkinElmer agreed to sell its Applied, Food, and Enterprise Services businesses to investment firm New Mountain Capital for up to $2.45 billion.

The company announced the deal Monday morning. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, with PerkinElmer netting $2.3 billion in cash at closing and an additional $150 million in potential future payments.

PerkinElmer’s remaining Life Sciences and Diagnostics business unit, which made up approximately 80 percent of the company’s revenue in 2021, will operate under a new name, brand, and ticker that the company said it will announce prior to the closing of the sale. The Applied, Food, and Enterprise Services businesses will continue to operate under the PerkinElmer name, according to the company.