Renewable energy developer gets an investor

An affiliate of German insurance company Munich Re has decided to invest in Boston-based renewable energy developer Longroad Energy Holdings as part of a $500 million equity round. Munich Re’s affiliate, MEAG, becomes a minority investor when the deal closes within the next few months, alongside contributions from preexisting Longroad investors NZ Super Fund and Infratil. The money from MEAG will help Longwood broaden its focus to include more ownership and operations of the plants it develops. The new money will also help enable the company’s expansion plans to more than quadruple the size of its power-plant portfolio over the next five years. Those plans include wind, solar, and storage projects in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Maine, and Utah. Longroad, led by chief executive Paul Gaynor, employs about 150 people, including about 60 in New England. — JON CHESTO

DEVELOPMENT

Life sciences project in Somerville moving forward

The first phase of BioMed Realty’s 1.5 million-square-foot life-science campus in Somerville, dubbed Assembly Innovation Park, has landed a $514 million construction loan. The first phase includes a 495,000-square-foot office and lab building at 5 Middlesex Ave. that’s scheduled to be complete in mid-2024. The lender is a subsidiary of UOB Group, a Singapore-based bank, according to a Middlesex County record. The lab campus is one of many planned life-science facilities in Somerville, including Greystar’s 465,000-square-foot lab and office a stone’s throw away at 74 Middlesex Ave. and a 382,000-square-foot office and lab proposed by Federal Realty Investment Trust in Assembly Row, along with numerous large-scale developments along the extended MBTA Green Line. “Life science has been a major driver of financing activity across Greater Boston in the past 18 months,” said David Douvadjian Sr., an executive managing director with brokerage Newmark, which arranged the $514 million construction loan for Assembly Innovation Park. He added the project “will enable the region to continue serving as one of the world’s most desirable destinations for cutting-edge laboratory, research, and biotechnology firms.” — CATHERINE CARLOCK

AUTOMOTIVE

Saudi Aramco to buy Valvoline

Saudi Aramco announced a $2.65 billion agreement on Monday to acquire Valvoline’s global products business, which includes motor oils, transmission fluids, coolants, and other automotive maintenance products. Valvoline said the transaction will separate its global products from its retail services businesses, transforming it into a purely automotive service provider. The more than 150-year-old company operates and franchises around 1,700 service centers, with stores across the United States offering oil changes and other quick services. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

HSBC latest UK bank to help workers fight inflation

HSBC’s UK arm is the latest bank to help staff cope with the rising cost of living by making an extra one-time payment. Around 17,000 lower-paid employees, making up almost half of the UK-based operation, will receive a £1,500 ($1,837) boost in their August paychecks, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. All five of the UK’s largest retail banks have now pledged to pay staff more money as household incomes are squeezed by inflation that has hit a four-decade high. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENTREPRENEURS

Majority Black counties see surge in new businesses

US entrepreneurial growth since the pandemic was particularly robust in areas where minority groups comprise the majority of the population, according to the Alliance for Entrepreneurial Equity. From 2019 to 2021, majority Black counties saw new-business applications jump 103 percent, compared with a 54 percent increase nationally, the AEE said in a report released Monday. The group is a joint venture between center-left think tank Third Way and the National Urban League, a civil-rights organization. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Boeing stock rises as strike is delayed, Dreamliner approved

Boeing’s shares jumped 6 percent Monday on a double dose of good news, giving the plane maker a much-needed lift after months where few breaks went its way. The aerospace manufacturer has averted — for a few days at least — an Aug. 1 strike by 2,500 machinists that would have crippled its St. Louis-area fighter-jet plants. While they only extended talks through Wednesday, the pause buys the aircraft maker extra time to win support. US regulators separately approved a plan to inspect and repair tiny structural flaws in Boeing’s 787 Dreamliners, a milestone toward resuming deliveries that have been largely halted since late 2020. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Used Teslas a hot seller in Australia

In a distant land the electric car industry has almost forgotten, one of the year’s unlikely best investments is turning out to be a new Tesla. Months-old Tesla Model 3s with only a few hundred miles on the clock are selling for around A$130,000 ($91,000) or higher in Australia, more than one-third above the price of a new one. That’s because the delivery time for a brand-new model is so long Down Under — up to nine months — that buyers are losing patience. They’re paying huge premiums to skip the queue, even if it means settling for a second-hand car. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

British Airways stops selling tickets for short flights from Heathrow

British Airways halted ticket sales on some short-haul services out of London Heathrow airport through next Monday to make room for passengers who’ve had their flights scrapped amid capacity caps at the hub. The move follows Heathrow’s request for carriers to limit new bookings after introducing a limit of 100,000 daily departing customers on July 12 to help cope with a staffing crisis. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon delivering items from stores

Amazon has started delivering items from brick-and-mortar stores in a dozen US metro areas, the e-commerce giant’s latest effort to make more products available for speedy delivery. The company’s initial partners are Diesel, PacSun, GNC, and SuperDry, Amazon said in a blog post on Monday. Bloomberg in May reported that Amazon was testing the service, which uses the company’s gig-economy Flex drivers to retrieve and deliver orders. Amazon Prime members in parts of select cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Seattle, and Washington, will see items from participating retailers listed on the Amazon website and app. Delivery costs $2.99, and is free for orders of $25 or more. Some stores offer the option of buying items online and picking them up at the premises. Amazon’s website lists 24 participating locations, all of which appear to be in shopping malls. The Seattle-based company says Sur La Table and 100% Pure will soon join the service and plans to add additional retailers and cities in the coming months. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Monetary policy changes spending in households led by white women

Monetary policy has a more significant impact on spending of US households headed by white women than on those led by white men or Black men and women, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco said. White women with a mortgage decreased their spending twice as much as white households overall in the three years after an unexpected rate hike, Aina Puig, a research scholar with the San Francisco Fed, said in an economic letter published Monday. Changes in spending for the other cohorts were minimal, which could be explained by differences in wealth, occupation, and economic wellbeing. — BLOOMBERG NEWS