Advocates say shore access more contentious in wake of R.I. Assembly failure to settle issue this year

As shore access disputes often do, this one has a backstory: About a week before Keeley’s visit on that hot Sunday in July, he said he’d tried to set up a chair on the beach in front of a neighborhood association that had put up ”private property” signs nearer to the dunes. When Keeley set down his chair on that previous occasion, a little landward from the water’s edge, he said a beach attendant came up and told him he had to leave. Another attendant came and stood close to him, he said, stepped on his towel, and picked up his beach bag. Keeley refused to leave, citing the state Constitution, which was also listed on his towel, which he sells online . He recorded video of the exchange, which was posted on Facebook by shore access group, Saving RI Coastal Access/Rights of Way.

“Today, I’m going to exercise my constitutional rights,” Keeley said, gathering up his umbrella, chair, and cellphone and watching DeAngelo, his wife, walk her bike onto the beach ahead of him.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Scott Keeley and Regina DeAngelo rode their bikes to the beach in the Green Hill section of town on a hot recent Sunday without much of a plan.

He came back the next Sunday. Still with the towel.

Keeley, who lives in Charlestown, is an activist on shoreline access issues. His trespassing arrest in 2019 not far from this spot sparked a lawsuit, a settlement, and a lot of discussion about shore rights in Rhode Island.

It’s now well into the summer of 2022, and things along the shore seem to have gotten more contentious, Keeley and others say: more private property signs, more arguments, more frustration. State legislation that supporters like Keeley say would put these disputes to rest passed the House unanimously in June, but didn’t even get a hearing in the Senate.

Lawmakers will try again next year.

And so in the meantime, Keeley went out July 24 with his chair and his umbrella and his towel in the same place he’d been told he had to leave about a week before. And on that latter occasion, the beach attendants left him alone. He sat, chatted with a reporter, dipped his feet in the water, and said that this showed people could exercise their shore rights — so long as they stand up for themselves.

“A big part of what I’m doing is trying to show people exactly this,” Keeley said. “You have a right to the shore. The people that are trying to say that you don’t, seem to learn very quickly that you do.”

On the other side of the snow fencing, the Mautucket By-The-Sea Association says it’s just doing what it has the right to do: Ask people not to sit on its private property. If you don’t believe it’s theirs, you can consult the deeds and do a survey, its president, Ken Bowman, said. Bowman said the organization is respectful on issues of shore access, but its position is, “you’re not going to make a public beach out of it. Unless the law changes, and then we’ll follow the law.”

As for Sunday’s lack of a confrontation, Bowman says they were trying not to play into Keeley’s hands.

“We’re not going to play into what he’s there to do,” Bowman said. “He was there the second time waiting for an argument, waiting for a soundbite.”

Keeley, for his part, said he wasn’t there for a soundbite, but for his constitutional rights. It’s fair to say, too, that from one side of the dunes to the other, there’s a lot of disagreement about the state of the law.

“They absolutely don’t have the right to ask you to leave,” Keeley said.

The issue of shore access, impassioned on both sides, has been contested in the Ocean State for a long time. In no small part because of Keeley’s 2019 arrest, lawmakers have been trying to do something about it for a few years now. They proposed legislation in 2020 and in 2021 that would decriminalize trespassing along the shore.

Those proposals failed to advance, but in 2022, the state House of Representatives convened a study commission to take a deeper look at the issue. The law as it’s generally enforced now, they concluded, did not give people the physical space or certainty to actually enjoy the shore rights that are enshrined in the state Constitution: including but not limited to fishing and swimming, passing along the shore, and collecting seaweed. (Keeley and others on his side argue that the “not limited to” is expansive enough to include, say, peaceably setting out a towel and sitting.)

Those rights are limited because of a 1982 state Supreme Court decision that fixed the line between public access and private rights at what’s called the mean high tide line. If you’re below it, you have shore access rights. If you’re above it, you could be arrested for trespassing if prosecutors prove you intentionally trespassed across it.

The Ibbison case, as it’s known, has been controversial ever since. The mean high tide line is not a visible line on the beach. Instead it’s a scientific measurement taken over a nearly 20-year span — the point at which the average of high tides intersects with the shore. On a dynamic coast, that can change pretty dramatically after a storm. (As one example: The Mautucket association says its property line is in the water due to years of erosion.) Some even argue that the Ibbison case was overturned when the state changed its constitution in 1986.

The study commission heard all that and crafted legislation. Noting the problems with the mean high tide line, the eventual proposal said people could access the shore six feet (it was originally 10 but got knocked down to six in the General Assembly) from what it called the recognizable high tide line. That’s the line where the tide leaves deposits like seaweed or shells. It wouldn’t change people’s property lines or deeds, but it would give people more certainty and space to access the shore than under the mean high tide line.

The House unanimously passed it, but it didn’t get anywhere in the Senate. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio told The Providence Journal that it was “borderline unconstitutional” and “not even on the radar screen.”

Shore access advocates are quick to point out, though, that there’s an election this year, not just for General Assembly but for governor, too. The election could change things come next year — “but of course we don’t know how just yet,” noted Topher Hamblett, advocacy director for Save The Bay, the environmental organization that was a driving force behind the bill.

One objection to the legislation — that it didn’t come up until too late in the session — won’t be in play in 2023. State Rep. Terri Cortvriend, a Portsmouth Democrat who introduced it in her chamber, said she’s confident they’ll get more traction in the next legislative session.

“I understand that making long-lasting, important change takes a while,” Cortvriend said recently. “I’m kind of a realist about it. It would have been wonderful if the Senate had picked it up, but I felt like the writing was on the wall, pretty early on in the late spring, that there was resistance there.”

Cortvriend noted that supporters tried to get gun legislation done for years and years, and it seemed impossible, until it wasn’t. And on shore access, there’s plenty of opportunity for support in the Senate, Cortrvriend said.

“I got the sense that the opposition was up at the top,” she said.

Beyond the State House, conflicts related to shore access are happening around the state.

Take North Kingstown Town Beach. It’s a small bay-facing beach that Nicole Ferreira, who lives nearby, often visits.

One day in late June, an extraordinarily pleasant day with some cumulus clouds dotting an otherwise bright blue sky, Ferreira said she saw a nearby property owner confront a family that was on the beach adjacent to the private home. Ferreira said the family was below what she referred to as the high tide mark — in other words, in the area of the beach that’s habitually wet. The woman ripped the tent out of their hands and yelled at them that they were on private property and had to leave, Ferreira said.

Ferreira came out of the water to intervene.

“There may be some confusion about the rules, but they’re below the high tide mark and if you have any questions about it, you can feel free to call the police,” Ferreira said she told the property owner.

The family stayed and eventually settled into their tent, Ferreira said. Ferreira stayed, too, and didn’t call the police, but she later followed up with the town, which sent a letter to the adjacent property owners telling them to “refrain from confronting or attempting to deny access to members of the public who are exercising their constitutional right to access the beach below the mean high water line.”

The homeowner, Debra McClatchy, wrote back in an email to town solicitor Matt Callaghan that the family was above the mean high tide mark. She said she told the group, which she said was setting up a tent and chairs, that they had to be in the wet sand below the mark, and they didn’t like that. And, she added, Callaghan shouldn’t accuse her of doing something without hearing her side of the story.

Callaghan, in turn, wrote back that he understood this was an impassioned issue on both sides, “as the recent legislative session reaffirmed.”

To Ferreira, a public school administrator who has lived in the area for about six years, the episode was another example of escalating conflicts. Last year, a different property owner followed her into the water and screamed at her that she didn’t belong there, she said.

It’s something the state needs to address, Ferreira said.

“I think why we elect people into office is that we want them to advocate for us — not even just advocate for us, but advocate for this place,” Ferreira said. “So they either are going to listen to that or they’re not, and if they’re not, then that’s a different statement.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.