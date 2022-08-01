After construction, R.I.’s Tidewater Landing stadium will lead to 233 jobs a year, analysis estimates

While the whole project is still supposed to include housing, commercial and retail space, and public amenities, the state has now thrown its full support behind building just the stadium. The CSL analysis studied what sort of economic impact the stadium, by itself, would have. It was released Monday, a week after the vote.

That’s according to an analysis by CSL, a consulting firm hired by the state Commerce Corporation, Rhode Island’s economic development agency. The Commerce Corporation last week shifted most of its public financing commitment to building the stadium, rather than the work around the broader mixed-use development.

PROVIDENCE — Building the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium in Pawtucket will lead to 162 direct jobs a year for three decades, with 71 more indirect jobs a year and 786 one-time jobs related to construction.

One way to look at the analysis: With roughly the same level of public funding — around $45 million — the project could create hundreds fewer jobs than was estimated when the housing, commercial and retail developments were included.

Another way to look at it: The construction of the stadium will bring in about $48 million in earnings for people working on the stadium directly or who get jobs indirectly because of the work.

When the deal was first announced, in February 2021, the state said the bulk of its support for the project wouldn’t go toward the stadium itself, a 10,000-seat venue to host a USL Championship minor-league soccer team. Instead the state would help pay for the work around it. Back then, with the housing, commercial, and retail space included, the $284 million project was estimated to create about 2,000 construction jobs and 940 direct and indirect ongoing jobs, the Commerce Corporation said at the time.

But developer Fortuitous Partners faced major cost inflation for the stadium, soaring from an initial $83 million to $124 million in most recent estimates, the developer said in May. That’s by far the most expensive USL stadium in history. In response, the Commerce Corporation voted last week to put the vast majority of its public support toward the stadium itself. Supporters said that would ensure the centerpiece of the mixed-use development actually got off the ground. Decisions about the rest of the project would have to come later, along with a price tag.

Fortuitous says it’s still committed to building the other parts of the project, like the housing. But opponents of the deal say they’re skeptical the rest will actually get built, and have raised concerns the state could end up helping build a stadium and nothing else. To critics of the final Tidewater Landing deal, the CSL analysis raises yet more red flags.

“It doesn’t come close to paying for itself,” said Michael McNally, a member of the Commerce Corporation’s board who voted against the deal last week.

McNally said he supported the deal when the public’s funding was going toward the full project, with all the important housing, retail and commercial development. Now that the state is shifting nearly all its funding toward just the stadium, McNally is concerned that the parts of it that would actually be a good investment won’t actually happen.

The CSL analysis shows building and operating the stadium for 30 years will generate about $37 million in tax revenue. That’s more like $20 million based on the value of today’s dollars, a calculation known as net present value. That does not justify a $60 million public investment, McNally said. The state should have pumped the brakes, he said.

“We should have said, ‘Go away, come back and tell us how it’s going to cost and how much subsidy we need for the whole thing, and let’s make a smart business decision,’” McNally said.

The vote at the Commerce Corporation board ended up in a tie. Gov. Dan McKee, who normally isn’t allowed to vote under state law, is able to break ties. He voted yes, saying it would boost Rhode Island’s economy, protect taxpayers, and bring in jobs.

The vote was five to approve with five opposed, and two abstentions. Karl Wadensten, said he had no choice but to abstain — because of the lack of information.

“I didn’t feel confident to make a vote of yes or make a vote of no,” Wadensten said. “And it just frustrated me, because if nothing else, I want to see Rhode Island succeed, but not at the cost of me doing my due diligence in a timely fashion.”

Some documents that board members used to make their decision still haven’t been released. The Boston Globe has filed a records request for all analyses and projections submitted to the board, but the state still has time to respond to it.

Supporters of the project see the CSL analysis differently.

“The analysis shows that the state makes every dollar it’s investing in the stadium back over the next 30 years,” Dylan Zelazo, the director of administration for the city of Pawtucket, said in an email. “In addition, and even more importantly, the analysis shows that the construction project will create nearly $50 million in private income for everyday Rhode Islanders who will work on this critical project. That’s all prior to the rest of the development with hundreds of needed housing units and public access to our beautiful riverfront.”

A groundbreaking is set for Aug. 12. The stadium is now expected to open by 2024. The USL Championship is the second tier of men’s soccer in the U.S.

“Driving by the site and seeing all of the progress that has happened so far, I know we are all looking forward to the completion of the project,” Zelazo added.

The state and city of Pawtucket combined are investing at least $60 million in building the stadium through tax credits and bonds that will be paid off by tax revenues in a special district created around the stadium, a financial maneuver called tax increment financing. Paying off those bonds will require an estimated $59 million in payments over 20 years, according to the Commerce Corporation.

That’s on top of $9.2 million in tax increment financing from Pawtucket, $14 million total in tax credits, and another $10 million the city of Pawtucket has pledged to help fill the gap. The city still hasn’t identified the source of the latter $10 million. The developer, meanwhile, says it has also added more private equity to the deal to close the gap.

To critics of stadium financing deals more broadly, the CSL projections are, if anything, too optimistic.

“It just looks like your standard terrible economic impact study purchased by a stadium booster,” said J.C. Bradbury, an economics professor at Kennesaw State University, in an email. “Garbage in, garbage out.”

Bradbury has studied the economic impact of soccer stadium deals and, in research posted earlier this year, concluded that big subsidies for professional sports venues “are not justified as worthwhile public investments.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.