Attorney General Maura Healey says she plans to vote for Andrea Campbell, ahead of evening debate

“I’m voting for Andrea Campbell. I’ve worked with her,” Healey said . “I have a pretty good sense of what’s required to lead that office, and Andrea’s someone who brings, I think, the combination of judgement, skill, compassion, empathy, and really will center the work, as I’ve tried to do, on the people of this state.”

Healey, the two-term Democrat who is running for governor, made the comments on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio.” The co-host of the show, Jim Braude, will moderate a debate this evening featuring the three Democratic candidates for the nomination — Campbell, Quentin Palfrey, and Shannon Liss-Riordan.

Healey said her choice was not a negative reflection on the other candidates in the primary, which will be held Sept. 6.

“They’re all terrific people and have great ideas and backgrounds, but knowing what I know about the office and what it takes to lead it,” Healey said, “I think Andrea Campbell fits the bill.”

Palfrey is a former assistant attorney general who won the endorsement of the Massachusetts Democratic Party. Liss-Riordan is known as a groundbreaking labor attorney who has fought for the interests of waitresses, truck drivers, firefighters, janitors, and gig workers.

The debate will be aired on YouTube and on 89.7 FM at approximately 6:30 pm. It will air on GBH 2 at 7 pm.

On the Republican side, James R. McMahon III is the lone Republican candidate. He also unsuccessfully challenged Healey in 2018.

Campbell has also won the endorsement of previous attorneys general Frank Bellotti, Jim Shannon, Martha Coakley and Scott Harshbarger.

“To say I’m grateful for Maura’s vote and support is an understatement,” Campbell said in a statement. “As your next Attorney General, I will build on her legacy as the people’s lawyer. Working hand-in-hand with Maura as our next governor, I’ll hold the powerful accountable and protect the rights of residents across the state, no matter where you live or where you come from.”

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.