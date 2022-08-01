A breakdown of what the Mass. Legislature did and didn’t get done

In a legislative session that continued into Monday morning, Massachusetts lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on a massive economic development package that included plans for $1 billion in tax relief, but they sent Governor Charlie Baker a series of major bills on cannabis reform, sports betting, mental health care, gun control, and more.
Here’s a brief look at some of what did and didn’t get done.
