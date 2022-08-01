Brush fire reported in Gloucester

Robert Mills, a Gloucester fire spokesperson, said via email that two alarms had been struck, and that he wasn’t aware of any injuries.

The fire was raging in a wooded area of Wheeler Street, according to a report from WCVB-TV, which posted video of flames and smoke billowing from the rocky enclave.

Virtually all available Gloucester Fire Department personnel were on scene Tuesday afternoon to battle a major brush fire on a hill in the Cape Ann section of town, officials said.

Chief Eric Smith told reporters at the scene that the blaze had drawn “almost” his entire department to the affected area, and that it was the second brush fire there in as many days.

“We’ve got almost, we’ve got all of our department out here now,” Smith said in the clip posted to WCVB. “We’re on a second alarm. We’ve got numerous engine companies in from out of town helping at this fire, as well as covering the rest of the city.”

Smith said Monday’s fire started around 11 a.m.

“We had a fire up here yesterday that they extinguished,” Smith said. “And we’ve had repeated problems with folks up here having camp fires and, you know, drinking and partying, which often leads to this. It is extremely dry, so it could be due to those kinds of conditions, but there’s really no source of ignition out in these woods, because there’s not a lot out there other than people. And that’s usually the source of the problem.”

He said getting first responders to the area quickly was “challenging,” and that the fire spanned a “large geographic area.” Plus, he said, there’s obviously no water supply from hydrants in the woods.

“So we [have] to drag it all in on hose lines, and this fire is far too intense and [has] far too much fuel load to go in with hand tools,” Smith said. “Hand tools are not going to put it out. You’ve got to put water on this, so it’s a lot of work.”

He said in response to a reporter that Monday’s fire was “most definitely” more aggressive than Sunday’s brush fire in the area.

“This one, because of the wind today, is pushing this in multiple different directions,” Smith said. “And there’s enough fuel up there that this fire is actually running against the wind. ... We kind of have our hands full with this hill right now.”













