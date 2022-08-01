Conn. man, woman killed in rollover crash on I-290 in Worcester

A man and a woman from New Britain, Conn., were identified Monday as the victims in a fatal two-vehicle crash that caused their pickup truck to roll over on Interstate 290 in Worcester on Saturday.

Luc Morin, 65, and Christine Banavige, 52, were pronounced dead at the scene after police and EMS crews responded to a report of the the crash at 7:02 a.m. Saturday, State Police said in a statement.

Morin was driving east in a 2001 Nissan Frontier with Banavige as a passenger when a 2009 Toyota Matrix driven by a 52-year-old Worcester man allegedly swerved into the middle lane and struck the right rear corner of the truck, causing it to spin out and then roll over before coming to a stop on a guardrail, State Police said.