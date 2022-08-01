Dog shot, killed by police to stop attack at Lunenburg animal control facility

Police went to the department’s animal control facility with Lunenburg Rescue at 11:56 a.m. after receiving a report that a dog had bitten a male victim several times and would not let go of his arm, the statement said.

The victim received several serious injuries to his body and face. His condition was unknown as of Monday evening, Lunenburg police said in a statement.

A dog that attacked a male victim in Lunenburg was shot and killed by police Monday after it would not let go of the victim’s arm at an animal control facility, police said.

The victim and animal control employees attempted to stop the attack before the officer arrived, the statement said.

Advertisement

“The officer was able to get the victim’s head clear from the dog, and discharged one round from his service weapon, which put the dog down,” the statement said. “It was immediately clear due the injuries to the victim, and with no other alternatives available, the dog had to be put down to stop the attack.”

The victim was treated on scene by Lunenburg Rescue after his arm was released. He was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester due to the nature and seriousness of his injuries, police said.

The dog was originally found as a stray and had been housed at the facility since Thursday, the statement said. Police are looking for its owner.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.