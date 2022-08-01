Victim has life threatening injuries after daylight shooting in Dorchester; two men shot Sunday night

Boston police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokesperson, said the call for the shooting at 215 Norwell St. came in at 12:06 p.m. She said the victim, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was taken to an area hospital. No arrests have been made.

A brazen daytime shooting Monday afternoon left a male victim with life threatening injuries in Dorchester and caused delays on the MBTA Commuter Rail, officials said.

Norwell Street is located near the Talbot Avenue commuter rail station.

The rail tweeted at 12:42 p.m. that a train on the Fairmount Line, which normally stops at Talbot, was delayed due to police activity in the area.

“Fairmount Line Train 921 (12:30 pm from South Station) has not departed from South Station and is 5-15 minutes behind schedule due to police activity ahead,” the rail tweeted.

Then at 1:01 p.m., the rail tweeted that Fairmount line trains were running in both directions with “residual delays.”

“Fairmount Line train service is resuming in both directions but passengers are experiencing residual delays due to ongoing police activity,” the rail tweeted.

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan stressed via email that the shooting did not occur on T property, adding that authorities “temporarily closed [the station] to allow for a thorough search.”

The shooting Monday came after two men were wounded in a double shooting Sunday night in Roxbury.

Tavares said that in that case, officers were called at 10:31 p.m. to the area of Washington and Roxbury streets where the victims were located and taken to an area hospital. Their injuries weren’t considered life threatening, according to Tavares.

No arrests had been made in the Sunday double shooting as of Monday afternoon.

This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.