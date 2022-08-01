Female victim taken to hospital following accidental, self-inflicted shooting in Stoughton

A female victim was taken to the hospital after she accidentally discharged a gun in the parking lot of a Target in Stoughton on Monday night, police said.
She was taken to a Boston-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Stoughton police said in a statement.
Police received a call about a person shot in the Target parking lot located at 1 Hawes Way at 6:46 p.m. and arrived at the scene within two minutes, the statement said.
The victim was found with a single gunshot wound to her leg and was treated on scene before she was taken to the hospital by Stoughton Fire Rescue, police said.
An investigation showed that the wound was accidental and self-inflicted, police said, and she fully cooperated with police during the investigation, in which a firearm was taken by police.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.
Press release on a shooting at Target earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/PJ7jgPb7QO— Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) August 2, 2022
