Female victim taken to hospital following accidental, self-inflicted shooting in Stoughton

A female victim was taken to the hospital after she accidentally discharged a gun in the parking lot of a Target in Stoughton on Monday night, police said.

She was taken to a Boston-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Stoughton police said in a statement.

Police received a call about a person shot in the Target parking lot located at 1 Hawes Way at 6:46 p.m. and arrived at the scene within two minutes, the statement said.