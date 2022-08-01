Hamilton man, 20, dies after car veers off road

A 20-year-old Hamilton man died after the car he was driving veered off a road and crashed Sunday night, police said.

Hamilton police, fire, and EMS workers responded to a report of a crash near 390 Bridge St. at 9:44 p.m., the Hamilton Police Department said in a statement Monday.

Emergency responders removed the driver from a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta and began providing medical aid, the statement said. The driver was the only person in the car, police said.