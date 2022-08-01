July goes in the record books as extremely hot and dry

Even if you didn’t notice, your garden certainly did. July was extremely hot and dry in Boston, according to records kept by the National Weather Service.

The July 2022 average monthly temperature tied for the third warmest with the Julys of 1994 and 1952 at 77.5 degrees. Only the Julys of 2019 and 1983 were hotter, with average temperatures of 78.7 and 78.0, respectively.

July was also one of the driest months on record, with 0.62 inches of rain. The only drier years were 1952, when 0.52 inches fell in July, and 1968 and 1965, when 0.55 inches of rain fell in the month.