Man arraigned for allegedly driving through barricade, injuring two Boston police officers

Haygood’s attorney declined to comment. A not guilty plea was entered Monday for Haygood, who was ordered held on $5,000 bail,officials said.

Jamauree Haygood, of Dorchester, was arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and civil infractions for a marked lanes violation and failure to stop or yield, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said.

A 28-year-old man was arraigned Monday for allegedly striking two Boston police officers when he drove through a police barricade Sunday that had been set up for the Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts in Jamaica Plain.

“This weekend’s Puerto Rican parade was an opportunity to come together and celebrate a beautiful culture,” Hayden said in a statement. “The actions of this individual not only put at risk the safety of the officers who were struck, but potentially threatened the lives of those who gathered to take part in the festivities. ‘Reckless’ seems too weak a term to describe the potentially catastrophic harm that could have resulted.”

Hayden’s office said in a statement that an officer had initially spotted Haygood driving a sedan on Green Street around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. At the time there were three vehicles stopped ahead of Haygood at a red light, but rather than wait behind them, he crossed the double yellow lines to pass the cars and turn right onto Washington Street, according to the statement.

Minutes later, the statement continued, Haygood encountered two uniformed Boston police officers at a barricade set up at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Peter Parley Road. The barricade had been erected to protect festival participants and attendees, authorities said.

The statement said Haygood refused to comply with police commands and instead drove through the barricade, striking both officers who were knocked to the ground. The officers were both taken to an area hospital for treatment, and Haygood remained at the scene where he was arrested, the statement said.

The vehicle Haygood was driving sustained damage to the front bumper and headlight, according to the release.

Haygood’s next hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 29, legal filings show.

The two officers were released from the hospital Sunday after being treated for non-life threatening injuries, Boston police said.

