Man convicted of abducting, raping woman after she left Boston bar to be sentenced today

A Suffolk Superior Court jury last week convicted, Victor Peña , 42, of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape. Each charge carries a 10-year penalty. The aggravated rape charges are punishable by up to life in prison at the judge’s discretion, according to prosecutors.

The former Charlestown man convicted of abducting a woman after she left a downtown Boston bar, taking her to his home, and repeatedly raping her over nearly three days will learn his sentence Monday morning.

Peña has been jailed without bond since his arrest on Jan. 22, 2019.

Advertisement

The victim, now 27, told jurors how she awoke unclothed on a grimy mattress in a filthy apartment with no memory of how she got there and no idea where she was. Peña threatened to kill her and she believed him. She said she submitted to repeated sexual assaults over days while fearing for her life.

A series of surveillance video snippets showed Peña’s snowy path as he crossed paths with the woman on Jan. 19, 2019 after she left Hennessy’s Bar near Faneuil Hall. He led her to the MBTA Orange Line and took her to his apartment in the Bunker Hill public housing development.

The victim’s sister tracked her to the vicinity of the development using a cell phone app. She initiated a search for her sister when she went to Boston police that turned into a citywide effort.

Peña took the witness stand in his own defense. He told jurors the woman asked him for help when he encountered her crossing a street. He could tell she was drunk and wanted to take her to the hospital, he said in meandering testimony. She was the one who wanted to go to his apartment, and she was the one who initiated sex, said Peña, dressed all in black with a rosary around his neck.

Advertisement

Peña’s defense lawyer, Lorenzo Perez, did not deny that his client took the woman to his apartment, held her in fear, and had sex with her against her will. He instead asked the jury to find Peña not guilty because of a mental defect.

Such a finding would have resulted in confinement at Bridgewater State Hospital with evaluations every six months for possibly the entirety of his life.

It took the jury two hours to find Peña guilty as charged.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.