Missouri man, 65, died on Mount Washington despite life-saving efforts by fellow hikers

The group of hikers came to his aid and immediately called 911, the department said. Shortly after, a rescue response was initiated for volunteers from the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue group and the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, or PVSART.

John R. Quick Jr. was discovered by fellow hikers lying unconscious near the junction of the Jewell and Gulfside trails around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Officials identified the hiker who died on Mount Washington this weekend, despite efforts by hikers to resuscitate him, as a 65-year-old man from Missouri.

While they waited for help, the hikers gave Quick CPR amid high winds and cold temperatures, which had dropped into the 30s.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, the hiker did not survive,’’ department officials said in a statement. “The Good Samaritan hikers performed CPR for 40 minutes, but with no signs of life and with freezing temperatures and high winds, resuscitation efforts were ceased.”

Spencer Geary and Michaela McCarthy, a couple who had just got engaged at the top of the mountain earlier that day, were walking back to the bottom with McCarthy’s sister, Kelli McCarthy, when they encountered a group of people huddled around Quick, who was unconscious on the ground.

Geary said the group was comprised of a father from Ohio and his three children, as well as a friend of the father’s from New Hampshire. There was also a couple from Canada trying to help Quick.

Two of the men in the group were in the midst of performing CPR while the kids were huddled in a cove, to protect them from witnessing what was happening and keep them warm, Geary said.

The group had been attempting to aid Quick for about half-an-hour when Geary and the McCarthys arrived. Kelli McCarthy, who is certified in CPR, jumped in to the rotation to assist, he said.

Advertisement

“It was pretty interesting to see how quickly people can jump in to help,” Geary said. “I didn’t see when the family got there or when the couple from Quebec got there, but I imagine it was very similar to Kelli’s response of, ‘Oh my god, someone needs help,’ and just jumped right in.”

Geary said next to Quick, who he was told had a broken arm and a gash on his face, was Quick’s dog, a German Shepherd mix who refused to leave his side.

Quick had been hiking with his dog when he collapsed, officials said. The dog remained with Quick and was later brought down the mountain by Geary and the McCarthys.

Geary said he used treats to coax the dog over to him, and then walked him down to the bottom of the mountain. The animal was put in the care of an animal shelter until it can be reunited with family members, officials said.

The search-and-rescue volunteers used different tactics to reach Quick and the hikers who came to his aid Saturday. The PVSART took the Cog Railway and then hiked to the site of the incident, while the Androscoggin Valley group used the Mount Washington Auto Road and then hiked down from the peak to the scene, officials said.

The two groups then carried Quick’s body about a mile to the Cog Railway, where he was placed on a train car and brought to the railway’s base.

Advertisement

By the time Geary and the McCarthys reached the bottom of the mountain, it didn’t feel “right to smile or take pictures” following their engagement.

Instead, they paused to allow for their legs to readjust, removed their heavy gear, and then drove back to the hotel where they were staying.

It’s a day “that will definitely never be forgotten,” Geary said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.