Motorcyclist dies after bike slides off interstate on-ramp in Chicopee

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after he went off the side of an on-ramp on Interstate 391 in Chicopee on Friday, State Police said in a statement Monday.

Troopers responded to a reported motorcycle crash at the Exit 3 on-ramp on I-391 south at 7:25 p.m. Friday, the statement said. When they reached the scene, troopers found bystanders were already providing emergency medical aid to the victim, who was identified as Anthony Maynard of Chicopee, State Police said.

Maynard was placed in an ambulance and taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead Friday night, the statement said.