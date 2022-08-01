Motorcyclist dies after bike slides off interstate on-ramp in Chicopee

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after he went off the side of an on-ramp on Interstate 391 in Chicopee on Friday, State Police said in a statement Monday.
Troopers responded to a reported motorcycle crash at the Exit 3 on-ramp on I-391 south at 7:25 p.m. Friday, the statement said. When they reached the scene, troopers found bystanders were already providing emergency medical aid to the victim, who was identified as Anthony Maynard of Chicopee, State Police said.
Maynard was placed in an ambulance and taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead Friday night, the statement said.
State Police said a preliminary investigation into the crash indicates Maynard lost control of the 2017 Yamaha FZ100 he was riding while trying to negotiate a right-bearing curve on the on-ramp. The motorcycle went down, sliding off the ramp and down an embankment into a wooded area.
The crash is under investigation by State Police. Authorities said there is no evidence that another vehicle was involved in the crash.
