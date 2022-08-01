Motorcyclist killed in racing crash on Fellsway in Malden, State Police say

A 21-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Fellsway in Malden on Friday evening after racing a car that then fled the scene, State Police said.

Kyle Roust of Tewksbury was riding a 2002 Suzuki GSXRT10 while racing a dark-colored sedan on the Fellsway heading north, when he came upon a left-bearing curve near the Charles Street intersection and went off the road, State Police said in a statement. The crash threw Roust from the motorcycle, according to the statement.