Motorcyclist killed in racing crash on Fellsway in Malden, State Police say

A 21-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Fellsway in Malden on Friday evening after racing a car that then fled the scene, State Police said.
Kyle Roust of Tewksbury was riding a 2002 Suzuki GSXRT10 while racing a dark-colored sedan on the Fellsway heading north, when he came upon a left-bearing curve near the Charles Street intersection and went off the road, State Police said in a statement. The crash threw Roust from the motorcycle, according to the statement.
State Police responded to the crash at 8:38 p.m., and Roust was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, as State Police are working to identify the driver of the other vehicle, the statement said.
