Over 20 white shark sightings reported in Cape waters over the weekend

Then on Sunday, the app said, 17 sightings were reported between 10:06 a.m. and 3:19 p.m.

The app , developed with input from government officials and widely regarded as the gold standard in documenting sightings of the ocean predators in the Cape region, said six white shark sightings were reported Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 2:31 p.m.

More than 20 white shark sightings were reported in waters off Cape Cod over the weekend, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

In addition, the app said, another unconfirmed sighting was reported Saturday at 3:23 p.m., and a previously tagged shark was detected at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Advertisement

Three detections of previously tagged sharks were also reported Monday between 12:58 a.m. and 10:49 a.m.

A request for comment was sent Monday morning to a conservancy spokesperson.

The activity came weeks after a Cape Cod woman on July 4 filmed a video that quickly went viral of a great white shark feasting on a seal swimming just off Nauset Outer Beach in Orleans.

In May, the Globe reported that more white sharks were detected in the waters off Massachusetts and Rhode Island in 2021 than in prior years.

According to the conservancy’s white shark logbook, 74 receivers recorded 136,135 white shark detections (of 117individual sharks) off the coast of Massachusetts in 2020, compared to 169,198 detections (of 132 individual sharks) recorded from 65 receivers in 2021, and that number will only go up after all the receivers have been accounted for.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.