Police investigate stabbing death of 64-year-old Lowell woman

Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a Lowell woman who was found unresponsive in her home on Sunday night, officials said.
Lowell police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman at a residence on Loring Street at 11:19 p.m., according to a statement Monday from the Middlesex district attorney’s office. They found a 64-year-old woman, Linda Gilbert, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the statement. Gilbert was later pronounced dead at Lowell General Hospital, the statement said.
The state medical examiner’s office determined Gilbert’s death to be a homicide caused by multiple stab wounds, the statement said.
Authorities asked that anyone with information on Gilbert’s death contact Massachusetts State Police, at 781-897-6600, or Lowell police, at 978-937-3200.
