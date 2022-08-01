Police investigate stabbing death of 64-year-old Lowell woman

Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a Lowell woman who was found unresponsive in her home on Sunday night, officials said.

Lowell police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman at a residence on Loring Street at 11:19 p.m., according to a statement Monday from the Middlesex district attorney’s office. They found a 64-year-old woman, Linda Gilbert, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the statement. Gilbert was later pronounced dead at Lowell General Hospital, the statement said.