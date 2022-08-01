Rhode Island political news: July 2022

The Rhode Island SEIU State Council on Friday endorsed Democratic Attorney General Peter F. Neronha for re-election and Representative Gregg Amore, an East Providence Democrat, for secretary of state.

The state council — which includes Rhode Island union locals 1199NE, 32BJ, 580, and 401 — also endorsed House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, in the House District 23 race, and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, in the Senate District 4 race.

”Rhode Island needs elected leaders who will fight for what our families need — quality education, affordable access to health care services, and wages that keep up with the rising cost of living,” said Shirley Lomba, a certified nursing assistant, med tech and union delegate.

Neronha showed his commitment to health care workers and patients by making sure their best interests were represented throughout the proposed Care New England/Lifespan merger, she said.

In the General Assembly, Shekarchi, Ruggerio, and Amore “stood up for front-line workers, fighting for major investments in workforce development and higher wages for Rhode Island’s most underpaid employees,” Lomba said. “We are excited to continue working with them to make our state better for everyone.”

The SEIU State Council represents workers across the state, including health care, janitorial, security, family child care, workforce development, and employees in the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, and the Department of Labor and Training.

July 27, 2022

Middletown Democrats endorse Foulkes for R.I. governor

The Middletown Democratic Town Committee on Monday endorsed former CVS executive Helena B. Foulkes in the Democratic primary for governor.

“I am so impressed with Helena’s accomplishments in the private sector,” committee chairwoman Vanessa Ellermann said. “She has proven herself to be a strong, astute and empathetic leader.”

Foulkes has made education a central issue in her campaign, promising to be a single-term governor if test scores don’t improve, and she has a “bold plan” to improve the state’s economy, the committee said.

Foulkes is running in a Democratic primary against Governor Daniel J. McKee, Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, and former secretary of state Matt Brown.

The Middletown Democratic Town Committee also voted to endorse Representative Deborah L. Ruggiero, a Jamestown Democrat, for lieutenant governor. Ruggiero is facing a primary against Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, a Providence Democrat, and Senator Cynthia Mendes, an East Providence Democrat.

The committee voted to back former Rhode Island commerce secretary Stefan Pryor, a Providence Democrat, in his primary against former Central Falls mayor James A. Diossa.

Middletown Democrats also endorsed Representative Gregg Amore for secretary of state, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, and 1st Congressional District Representative David N. Cicilline.

In local General Assembly races, the committee endorsed Senator Louis P. DiPalma, a Middletown Democrat, in Senate District 12; House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin L. Abney, a Newport Democrat, in House District 73; Representative Terri Cortvriend, a Portsmouth Democrat, in House District 72; and Alex Finkelman, a Jamestown Democrat running for the House District 74 seat that Ruggiero is leaving to run for lieutenant governor.

July 26, 2022

Clean Water Action endorses Gorbea for R.I. governor

Clean Water Action on Tuesday endorsed Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea in the Democratic primary for governor.

“Secretary Gorbea shares many of Clean Water Action’s environmental priorities, including achieving the goals set in the ‘Act on Climate,’ developing our state’s renewable energy economy, incentivizing the development of sustainable housing, and making our cities and towns more resilient to the impacts of climate change,” said Jed Thorp, the Rhode Island state director for Clean Water Action.

Clean Water Action noted that Gorbea’s campaign released a climate policy plan on Tuesday.

Gorbea also supports legislation to reduce plastic consumption and plastic waste, including a beverage container deposit program and extended producer responsibility for packaging, the group said.

Thorp said the federal government has not taken sufficient action, so states must take the lead on fighting the climate crisis and transitioning to a renewable energy future. “To meet this moment, Rhode Island needs a leader like Secretary Gorbea, who will prioritize tackling climate change and position our state as a national clean energy leader,” he said.

Clean Water Action, which has 50,000 members in Rhode Island, said it will be talking to its members door-to-door between now and Election Day about the candidates the group has endorsed.

Gorbea is running in a Democratic primary against Governor Daniel J. McKee, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, former CVS executive Helena B. Foulkes, and former secretary of state Matt Brown.

July 25, 2022

National Education Association R.I. backs McKee

The National Education Association Rhode Island is endorsing Governor Daniel J. McKee in the Democratic primary for governor.

The endorsement by NEARI’s Political Action Committee for Education comes as the Rhode Island AFL-CIO is endorsing McKee, giving him significant union support as the Sept. 13 primary approaches.

The teachers union acknowledged that it didn’t have much of a relationship with McKee when he was lieutenant governor.

Indeed, NEARI endorsed McKee’s Republican opponent in the 2014 lieutenant governor’s race, Catherine T. Taylor, and it endorsed his 2018 Democratic primary opponent, former state Representative Aaron Regunberg.

“But when it became evident he would be elevated to the governor’s office, he made the choice to reach out and include NEARI in the dialogue regarding all the areas of concern to our 12,000 members,” the union said. “The first thing he did — because he listened to input from those in the K-12 system — was ensure classroom teachers and education support professionals got shots in arms to combat the COVID pandemic. McKee immediately set up clinics all over the state to ensure educators had access to vaccines to continue their critical work.”

NEARI President Larry Purtill said McKee also “put his money where his mouth is” by ensuring funding for public school construction and paying off an old debt owed by the state to the pension system.

“There have been, and still are, areas where we disagree with the governor and frankly, all his rivals,” Purtill said. “However, communication with the McKee administration has steadily become more active and robust as he accrues time in the role of governor.”

NEARI-PACE Committee Chair Amy Mullen said McKee met with union leaders when there were issues at the Community College of Rhode Island impacting union members.

One outcome of that meeting was McKee’s appointment of Purtill to the Council on Postsecondary Education, “where our higher education members had not had a voice in nearly a decade,” she said. And McKee appointed incoming NEARI executive director Mary Barden to the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education, ”so the voice of K-12 educators like me continues to be heard on that panel as well,” she said.

July 25, 2022

R.I. AFL-CIO endorses Governor McKee

The Rhode Island AFL-CIO executive board on Monday endorsed Governor Daniel J. McKee in the Democratic primary for governor.

“Since becoming governor in March of 2021, Governor McKee has consistently demonstrated a commitment to making life better for working Rhode Islanders,” Rhode Island AFL-CIO President George Nee said.

McKee signed into law bills important to union members such as an increase of the minimum wage to $15 per hour, the Act on Climate, nursing home staffing legislation, prevailing wage legislation for projects using state tax credits and for state contracts with janitorial and security vendors, and gun safety bills, he said.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the McKee administration on issues that affect not only the 80,000 men and women of the Rhode Island labor movement but all of the Ocean State’s working people,” Nee said.

Patrick Crowley, secretary-treasurer of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO, said McKee’s record on climate change was a key reason for earning the endorsement.

“Governor McKee was instrumental in enacting important legislation as Rhode Island looks to build a just transition to a carbon-free economy,” he said. “The 100 percent Renewable Energy Standard law, the Off-Shore Wind Procurement law, and the Labor Standards in Renewable Energy Projects law are examples of forward-thinking legislation putting Rhode Island at the forefront of tackling the impact of climate change.”

Crowley said those steps put Rhode Island on the path to meeting the goals of the 2021 Act on Climate, which makes the state’s goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions mandatory and enforceable.

The endorsement comes after interviews with the leading Democratic gubernatorial candidates, including McKee, Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, Helena B. Foulkes, and Matt Brown.

July 22, 2022

Goncalves endorses Sanchez for Providence City Council seat

Providence Ward 1 City Councilman John Goncalves on Friday endorsed Miguel Sanchez for the City Council seat in Ward 6, which includes the Manton and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods.

“Our city is stronger when we have relentless advocates like Miguel who are willing to fight for the issues that impact our communities — such as the right to a healthy environment, living wage jobs, or affordable housing,” Goncalves said. “Miguel is a community leader whose vision for the city will ultimately make us better. I look forward to hopefully working with him to achieve that vision in Providence.”

Sanchez understands what it takes to enhance resident services and advocate for the resources that communities need, Goncalves said. “Miguel has long advocated for marginalized communities, and he’s committed to fighting for the urgent issues we are facing as a city,” he said. “I know Ward 6, and Providence, can count on Miguel to be a strong advocate on the council.”

Another Democrat, Joseph Giampietro, has declared his candidacy for the Ward 6 City Council seat.

July 22, 2022

Working Families Party endorses 17 R.I. Assembly candidates

The progressive Rhode Island Working Families Party on Friday announced another round of endorsements, backing seven new General Assembly candidates and 10 incumbents:

The new candidates are: Capri Catanzaro (House District 21), Kelsey Coletta (House District 42), San Shoppell (House District 65), Eric Asselin (Senate District 26), Greg Greco (Senate District 18), Victoria Gu (Senate District 38), and Pam Lauria (Senate District 32).

The incumbents are: Representatives Karen Alzate, Jean Philippe Barros, Kathleen A. Fogarty, Joshua J. Giraldo, and Senators Sandra Cano, Alana DiMario, Dawn Euer, Valarie J. Lawson, Tiara Mack, and Melissa A. Murray.

“This list of endorsements includes some exciting champions — especially many powerful women — who will help make the needs of the entire working class — white, Black, and brown — the top priority at the State House‚” said Georgia Hollister Isman, New England regional director of the Working Families Party.

The group looks forward to working with the candidates to win elections and make changes in future legislative sessions, she said. “Every cycle we’ve seen how great candidates winning, and then collaborating to drive policy, delivers real results for working people — like passing paid sick leave, strengthening pay equity protections for women, and raising the minimum wage,” she said.

July 21, 2022

Representative Slater supporting Smiley for Providence mayor

State Representative Scott A. Slater, a Providence Democrat, on Thursday endorsed Brett Smiley for mayor of Providence.

“I’ve known Brett and worked with him in his different capacities,” Slater said. “He brings hands-on experience and expertise in budget and operational management that no other candidate can offer us. We need a leader who knows how to run a team efficiently and effectively — that leader is Brett. I look forward to working with him to improve education, increase safety, and support our city in the years to come.”

Smiley said he was proud to have Slater’s support.

“He has been fighting for his neighborhood and for Providence for decades and knows what our community needs in the next administration,” Smiley said. “Our campaign has earned the support of state leaders, City Council folks, and elected officials from every neighborhood, and I’m so honored to have the confidence of so many folks who I admire and have served the City of Providence for generations.”

Smiley is running in a Democratic primary against Providence City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune and former deputy secretary of state Gonzalo Cuervo.

July 21, 2022

Firefighters, plumbers unions endorse McKee

Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 51 and the Rhode Island State Association of Fire Fighters on Thursday endorsed Governor Daniel J. McKee in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Local 51 represents more than 1,200 members of the plumbing, pipefitting and refrigeration industries.

“Over the last 16 months, Governor Dan McKee has been a champion for hard-working Rhode Island families,” Local 51 business manager Paul Alvarez said. “Taking office amidst the pandemic, he worked tirelessly to put Rhode Islanders back to work while investing in Rhode Island’s future. He has proven that he can and will continue to grow our economy and create more good-paying jobs for our state and Local 51′s members.”

McKee said he was honored to receive support from Alvarez and Local 51.

“Paul has made our state proud as the first Hispanic building trades business manager in Rhode Island history,” he said. “Plumbers and Pipefitters members have been involved in some of the biggest projects in the state, and I am grateful to work together as we continue our momentum and continue to grow Rhode Island’s economy.”

The firefighters union represents 1,500 members at 31 fire departments in Rhode Island.

Union President Joseph Andriole said McKee has worked with firefighters to continue to improve public safety for firefighters and residents. “His strong leadership has allowed Rhode Island to navigate through this pandemic, leading the way on vaccination rates in the United States and allowing firefighters within our communities to vaccinate the citizens that we are sworn to protect and serve,” he said.

McKee said firefighters make Rhode Island safe every day. “And during the pandemic, they stepped up in a big way to get shots in arms,” he said. “Because of their support, we are the highest vaccinated state in the nation. I am grateful that we will continue to work together, and I am honored to have their endorsement.”

McKee is running in a Democratic primary against Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena B. Foulkes, former secretary of state Matt Brown, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.

July 20, 2022

Plumbers union endorses Smiley in Providence mayoral race

UA Local 51, a union representing plumbers, pipefitters, and refrigeration technicians, on Wednesday endorsed Brett Smiley for mayor of Providence.

The union noted Smiley worked as chief of staff and director of administration for former governor Gina M. Raimondo, saying that experience makes him “the ideal candidate to lead the City of Providence.”

“Our plumbers, pipefitters, and HVAC technicians ‘protect the health of the nation’ and the highly skilled members of Local 51 are no different,” UA Local 51 business manager Paul Alvarez said. “Brett knows that our work is critical to the development and construction of commercial, industrial, and residential projects in our city. His talent and his experience, both at the city and state level, have prepared him to be a leader who will be ready on day one.”

Smiley is running in a Democratic primary against former deputy secretary of state Gonzalo Cuervo and Providence City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune.

July 20, 2022

Friends of the Earth Action backing Segal for Congress

Friends of the Earth Action on Wednesday endorsed former state representative David A. Segal in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary.

“David Segal has demonstrated his ability to lead on issues related to corporate greed, climate justice, and protecting the working class,” the group said in a statement. “That’s why today, Friends of the Earth Action is proud to endorse him for the RI-02 Congressional race!”

Segal said he was honored to receive the endorsement.

“I’ve long helped to advance a pro-environment agenda — even when doing so has meant overcoming the opposition of large corporations and other powerful special interests,” he said. “I’m proud of the mark my work as a lawmaker has left across Rhode Island’s environment: from enabling wind turbines at Fields Point and across the state, to creating one of the largest community gardens in Providence, to helping lead opposition to environmentally destructive projects like generating power through trash incineration.”

If he is elected to Congress, Segal said he would “continue to prioritize expanding renewable energy, advocating for environmental justice, protecting open spaces, and combating climate change.”

Founded by environmentalist David Brower in 1969, Friends of the Earth Action describes itself a group that has spent more than 50 years “elevating progressive environmental issues and advocating for policies that help people and the planet.”

July 20, 2022

Nurses union endorses McKee for governor

The United Nurses and Allied Professionals on Wednesday endorsed Governor Daniel J. McKee in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

The union represents more than 5,500 nurses and health professionals, making it Rhode Island’s largest health care workers’ union.

“In less than a year and a half, Governor McKee has delivered big results for health care workers,” union President Lynn Blais said. “He kept us and our patients safe during the worst of COVID by mandating the vaccine for health care workers. He’s made workplace development in the health care field a top priority, with a focus on alleviating hospital staffing issues, which have plagued us for years.”

Blais said McKee worked with General Assembly leaders to deliver “real financial relief” with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and increased Medicaid reimbursements for local hospitals, “keeping them out of the hands of the for-profit vultures looking to make a profit at the expense of health care workers and patients.”

Also, McKee’s state budget proposal included investments into the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital, providing money for a new medical facility, upgrades to buildings and the development of an electronic medical records system, she said.

“Governor McKee has earned our endorsement through his actions to help not just nurses and health professionals, but the entire health care community in Rhode Island,” Blais said, “and we look forward to supporting him in the Democratic primary and beyond.”

McKee is running in a Democratic primary against Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena B. Foulkes, former secretary of state Matt Brown, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.

July 20, 2022

Senator Bell endorses Cuervo for Providence mayor

State Senator Samuel W. Bell on Wednesday endorsed Gonzalo Cuervo for mayor of Providence.

Bell, a progressive Providence Democrat, cited factors such as Cuervo’s vision of investment in neighborhoods, tackling economic inequality, and building affordable housing.

“Everyone in our city deserves access to a quality education, a well-paying job, a safe neighborhood, and affordable housing,” Bell said. “I know Gonzalo will fight for those causes, and I know he is the candidate best positioned to work with us in the General Assembly to deliver for Providence.”

He said Cuervo’s “commitment to work with the Providence delegation to advocate for increased state investment will make a difference for our city’s long-term fiscal solvency.”

Bell represents Senate District 5, which contains the neighborhoods of Mount Pleasant, Elmhurst, Federal Hill, Valley, and the northern part of the West End.

Cuervo is running in a Democratic primary against Providence City Council member Nirva LaFortune and former state administration director Brett Smiley.

July 20, 2022

Woonsocket Mayor Baldelli-Hunt backs Pryor for treasurer

Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt on Wednesday endorsed Stefan Pryor for state treasurer.

Pryor, the former Rhode Island commerce secretary, is running in a Democratic primary against former Central Falls mayor James A. Diossa.

“I am confident that Stefan has the experience needed to successfully manage our state’s finances and to keep our economy strong,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “I know he is the right person for the job because he has partnered with Woonsocket for years and assisted our community greatly during the pandemic. He will continue to serve the people of the Blackstone Valley and all Rhode Islanders through good times and bad.”

Pryor said he was honored to receive her endorsement.

“Both the mayor and I understand that through good times and bad, economic upswings or downturns, strong leadership — from both local offices and the general treasurer — is essential, as is a strong spirit of cooperation between the two,” he said. “As treasurer, my main focus will be on pension stability for all Rhode Islanders’ retirees, but also on the continued economic redevelopment of the Blackstone Valley.”

July 19, 2022

Firefighters endorse Ruggiero for lieutenant governor

The Rhode Island State Association of Firefighters on Tuesday endorsed of state Representative Deborah L. Ruggiero for lieutenant governor.

Ruggiero, a Jamestown Democrat, is running in a primary against Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Senator Cynthia Mendes, and former representative Larry Valencia.

“Representative Ruggiero’s steadfast leadership and support for firefighters in the House of Representatives for over a decade is well noticed,” union President Joseph Andriole said. “With Representative Ruggiero’s continued commitment to public safety, especially within the fire service, the Rhode Island State Association of Fire Fighters looks forward to working with Deb as the next lieutenant governor of Rhode Island.”

Ruggiero said she was honored to have the group’s support. “These men and women are committed to serving and protecting our communities. They are the people we know and trust,” she said. “I’m grateful that they have endorsed my vision to put the Office of Lieutenant Governor to work for the people of Rhode Island.”

July 19, 2022

Woonsocket Democrats endorse Gorbea, Ruggiero, Pryor

The Woonsocket Democratic City Committee on Monday night voted to endorse Nellie M. Gorbea for governor, Deborah L. Ruggiero for lieutenant governor, and Stefan Pryor for general treasurer.

The committee also endorsed Gregg Amore for secretary of state, Peter F. Neronha for attorney general, and David N. Cicilline in the 1st Congressional District race.

In General Assembly races, Woonsocket Democrats are backing Glenn Dusablon in state House of Representatives District 49, Stephen Casey in House District 50, Robert D. Phillips in House District 51, Roger A. Picard in Senate District 20, and Melissa A. Murray in Senate District 24.

The committee also is backing Chris Beauchamp, Garrett Mancieri, David Soucy, and Brian Thompson for City Council. And it is endorsing Paul Bourget, Donald Burke, and Alan Leclaire for School Committee.

The Woonsocket committee backed Gorbea, the current secretary of state who is running against Governor Daniel J. McKee, former CVS executive Helena B. Foulkes, former secretary of state Matt Brown, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.

The committee endorsed Ruggiero, a state representative from Jamestown who is running against Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Senator Cynthia Mendes, and former representative Larry Valencia.

And it endorsed Pryor, the former state commerce secretary who is running against former Central Falls mayor James A. Diossa.

July 15, 2022

Senate finance chair Pearson backing Diossa for treasurer

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ryan W. Pearson on Friday endorsed former Central Falls mayor James A. Diossa for state treasurer.

Pearson, a Cumberland Democrat who had considered entering the treasurer’s race, said Diossa became mayor when the Central Falls had $80 million in unfunded liabilities.

“A seemingly hopeless task, James was able to turn the city around and set it on a path to solvency,” he said. “James was able to accomplish this by listening — listening to his advisers, listening to state and municipal leaders, and listening to those in the community. That is the kind of person we need in the Office of General Treasurer — someone who listens, understands, and has the fortitude to make smart decisions under the hardest of circumstances.”

Diossa is running against former Rhode Island commerce secretary Stefan Pryor.

“Between the two candidates in the Democratic primary, the choice is clear,” Pearson said. “The treasurer’s office needs a capable and trusted leader. Only James has that experience. In addition, James represents a new generation of leadership in our state. It is time for our generation to work together and drive Rhode Island forward. As Senate Finance chair, there is no candidate I would prefer to work with.”

July 15, 2022

Stefan Pryor, the former Rhode Island commerce secretary running for state treasurer, on Friday announced he has received endorsements from 22 current and former Democratic officials in the state.

The list includes 10 members of the House of Representatives, including Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Patrick Kennedy, of Hopkinton; Labor Committee Chairwoman Anastasia P. Williams, of Providence; and Oversight Committee Chairwoman Patricia A. Serpa, of West Warwick.

It includes one member of the Senate — Senator Roger A. Picard, of Woonsocket. Pryor is running against former Central Falls mayor James A. Diossa, whose fiancee is Senator Sandra Cano, of Pawtucket.

The list includes local officials such as Providence City Council President John J. Igliozzi, Cumberland Town Council President Michael L. Kinch, and Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano.

And the list includes former elected officials such as former state Senator Daniel DaPonte and former state Representative Jan Malik.

“Stefan is the public servant Rhode Island needs to responsibly manage our finances, protect our retirees, and strengthen our economy,” Napolitano said. “He has the experience managing billions of public dollars under tough and trying conditions, and I know he will always keep a watchful eye on our state’s investments.”

July 14, 2022

Mayor Rivera backs Diossa for state treasurer

Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera on Thursday endorsed her predecessor, former mayor James A. Diossa, in the state treasurer’s race.

Rivera, who took office in 2021 after Diossa completed two terms as mayor, credited Diossa with helping Central Falls bounce back from bankruptcy. “With a clear vision for all that Central Falls could be, and the leadership skills to accomplish that dream, James built a new foundation for our city that’s brought about lasting change,” she said.

Rivera said that as City Council president she worked with Diossa on a variety of projects, including moving the city’s pension system to the state system, providing long-term stability. “Looking around our city, I see progress everywhere from new athletic fields, city parks, and playgrounds to the surge of investment being made in our city,” she said.

Diossa is running in a Democratic primary against former Rhode Island commerce secretary Stefan Pryor.

“I am confident that James has the temperament, experience, and leadership abilities to be our next general treasurer,” Rivera said. “His inspiring story epitomizes the American Dream and provides a beacon of hope in these difficult times.”

July 14, 2022

Newport Democrats endorse Gorbea, Ruggiero, Pryor

The Newport Democratic City Committee this week endorsed Nellie M. Gorbea for governor, Deborah L. Ruggiero for lieutenant governor, and Stefan Pryor for state treasurer.

Newport Democrats also gave their endorsement to US Representative David N. Cicilline in the 1st Congressional District, Gregg Amore for secretary of state, and Peter F. Neronha for attorney general.

The committee invited every declared Democratic candidate for statewide office for an interview and conducted 13 candidate interviews before making endorsements on Monday.

“Primary endorsements are an inherently difficult endeavor to take on,” Newport Democratic City Committee chair Susan Taylor said in a statement. “We are all Democrats first and foremost and, when all is said and done, we will unite around the Democratic candidate to ensure the GOP of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis will have a tough fight on their hands in the state of Rhode Island.”

The committee backed Gorbea, the current secretary of state who is running against Governor Daniel J. McKee, former CVS executive Helena B. Foulkes, former secretary of state Matt Brown, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.

The committee endorsed Ruggiero, a state representative from Jamestown who is running against Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Senator Cynthia Mendes, and former representative Larry Valencia.

And it endorsed Pryor, the former state commerce secretary who is running against former Central Falls mayor James A. Diossa.

July 11, 2022

Senator Booker endorses Morgenthau for Congress

US Senator Cory Booker on Monday endorsed Sarah Morgenthau in the Democratic primary for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

Morgenthau worked on Booker’s successful 2006 mayoral campaign in Newark.

“I have known Sarah for years,” Booker said in a statement. “She had faith in me at a time few others did and came to work for my mayoral campaign in Newark, which was no easy thing.”

Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, said he’s asking the voters in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District to have the same faith in Morgenthau that she had in him.

“Sarah is hardworking, compassionate, and knows how to get things done in Washington,” he said. “She’s the best candidate to keep this seat under Democratic control come November.”

Morgenthau, who served in President Joe Biden’s administration as deputy assistant secretary for the National Travel and Tourism Office, said she was thankful for Booker’s support.

“Cory is a leader in our party and has represented throughout his career what every public servant should aspire to be,” she said. “His honesty, integrity, and accountability are beyond reproach and are traits I hope to embody as the first Democratic congresswoman to represent Rhode Island. I look forward to working with him and his colleagues in the House and Senate to deliver results for the people of the Ocean State.”

Morgenthau is running in a Democratic primary against Seth Magaziner, Omar Bah, Joy Fox, David Segal, Spencer Dickinson, and Donald Keith. The winner will likely face Republican Allan Fung. They are vying for the seat that Democratic US Representative James R. Langevin is vacating.

July 7, 2022

R.I. Board of Elections refers audit of Providence City Council candidate to AG

The Rhode Island Board of Elections announced Thursday that it has referred the results of an audit of a Providence City Council Ward 9 candidate’s campaign to the state attorney general’s office “for their consideration and possible prosecution.”

The campaign of Gerard C. Catala failed to file four campaign finance reports during the 2018 election, failed to file campaign bank account statements between 2018 and 2020, and falsely reported in seven other campaign finance reports that there were no contributions or expenditures, the Board of Elections said.

The Board of Elections also said thousands of dollars in deposits were disclosed on campaign bank account statements but not in campaign finance reports; that $7,176.22 in bank debits were expended from the campaign bank account but not disclosed on campaign finance reports; and more than $4,000 in campaign expenditures were paid from Catala’s personal funds and not those available in his campaign account.

The Board of Elections took up the audit, which is now available online, at an executive session on June 28.

Catala told the board in response that his delay in filing campaign finance reports “was due to his desire to submit complete and accurate campaign finance reports that wouldn’t need to be later amended.”

Catala, running as an independent, lost to Carmen Castillo in Ward 9 by 51 percentage points in 2018. He has filed a declaration of intent to run for office in 2022 for the same seat, this time as a Democrat.

July 7, 2022

R.I. Libertarian Party endorses West Warwick man for governor

The Libertarian Party of Rhode Island endorsed Elijah Gizzarelli, a West Warwick resident who does home construction and renovation for an organization that helps fellow veterans, for governor.

Gizzarelli, 35, also filed paperwork to make the Libertarian Party a recognized political party in Rhode Island; he’ll need to get 5 percent of the vote to do so.

“We’re excited to announce that Rhode Island will have a valid third choice on the ballot this November,” Shawn Mizener, the party’s vice chair, said in a statement. “The Libertarian Party is the third largest political party in the United States, and with this campaign we will solidify LPRI’s formal status as a political party here in the Ocean State.”

Gizzarelli is one of five people to submit paperwork to the state to lay the groundwork for an independent run for governor.

The Democrats endorsed incumbent Dan McKee at their convention. He faces a September primary against opponents including Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, former secretary of state Matt Brown and health care advocate Luis Daniel Muñoz.

On the Republican side, the party endorsed businesswoman Ashley Kalus. Four other Republicans have filed forms signaling their intent to run for governor.

Candidates still have to collect signatures to get on the ballot.

— By Brian Amaral

July 5, 2022

Moquin drops out of 2nd Congressional District race

Democratic candidate Cameron Moquin dropped out of Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District race on Tuesday and threw his support behind former state Representative David A. Segal.

Moquin, a rescue lieutenant in the Providence Fire Department, said he decided to withdraw from the race “after a great deal of consideration and reflection, and in light of the fact that RI Congressional District 2 is now a battleground.”

A recent Suffolk University-Boston Globe poll showed Republican Allan W. Fung leads each of his potential Democratic rivals in the race to replace Democratic US Representative James R. Langevin, giving the GOP its best chance to flip a seat that has been held by Democrats since 1991.

“My campaign is simply not prepared to enter a battle that risks losing a House seat to Republicans,” Moquin said.

He said he is backing Segal because “he supports the Democratic values that drove me to run for this office to begin with.” Also, Segal’s campaign “has the infrastructure, finances and energy needed to be successful against the Republican opponent,” he said.

Moquin, 39, who lives in East Providence, said he will continue to serve as a lieutenant on Providence Rescue 5, and he said, “I look forward to new opportunities that will allow me to promote and engage in solving the issues I care so much about.”

With Moquin’s departure, the Democratic primary in the 2nd Congressional District now includes Segal, Seth Magaziner, Joy Fox, Sarah E. Morgenthau, Omar Bah, Spencer Dickinson, and Donald Keith.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.