Section of Red Line to be replaced with shuttle buses at night this week and next

The T has been under scrutiny by the FTA since April following a string of safety incidents, including the April 10 dragging death of a Red Line passenger at Broadway s tation.

In a statement , the MBTA said the track work is “associated with the Federal Transit Administration directives.”

Free shuttle buses will replace train service on the Red Line between the JFK/UMass and Braintree stations beginning at 8:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday this week and next week to allow crews to work on the track, the MBTA said Monday.

Last week, the federal agency ordered “an immediate safety standdown” to address ongoing issues with runaway trains.

“As the MBTA continues to work with the FTA on safety enhancements, the track and maintenance work to take place during these evening Red Line diversions will continue to allow the T to build a better and safer system for all of its riders and employees,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in the T’s statement.

“We know any diversions in service can be frustrating for riders, but these evening diversions allow us to address necessary track repairs and speed restrictions on the Braintree branch, which will lead to a faster trip for Red Line riders.”

The evening work includes “tie replacement and track re-alignment work that, when completed, will allow the MBTA to remove speed restrictions along the Braintree branch, ultimately speeding up travel time for riders,” the statement said.

The stations affected by this diversion are JFK/UMass, North Quincy, Wollaston, Quincy Center, Quincy Adams, and Braintree, the MBTA said.

The shuttle buses will run from 8:45 p.m. to the end of service each weeknight except Fridays, the MBTA said. Regular train service resumes the next morning.

