A top advisor to Commissioner Infante-Green is leaving

”While I am deeply proud of the work I have been a part of to advance a state education that Rhode Island families and students deserve, I know there is more to do, and it requires an all-hands-on-deck effort beyond what I can do just at RIDE,” Capellan wrote in the resignation letter. “So, although I am stepping down from my role at RIDE, I intend to continue my involvement in the work of opening doors and opportunities for the children of Rhode Island and, more specifically, Providence and Central Falls.”

Victor Capellan, a former Central Falls superintendent and one-time candidate for Providence mayor, submitted his resignation as a senior advisor to Infante-Green on Sunday, and his last day on the job will be Friday.

Capellan hasn’t announced his next job, but in 2021, he formed a nonprofit organization called Families in Action. The organization’s mission is to “strengthen educational leadership diversity by empowering families to rebuild schools and reimagine education.”

Capellan is among Infante-Green’s closest friends in Rhode Island, and he has helped her navigate the state’s political terrain ever since she was hired in 2019. His departure comes as Infante-Green’s top priority – the state takeover of Providence schools – faces an uncertain future, and during a competitive governor’s race that could result in a shakeup of the department.

