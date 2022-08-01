Charlie Baker reminds Massachusetts voters why they’ll miss him

In his last months in office, Governor Charlie Baker is reminding Massachusetts what it’s like to have a socially liberal, fiscally responsible adult in charge of state government — one who also happens to be a Republican.

Since 1990, pitching themselves as a check against total Democratic control and the spending that goes with it has been the key to electoral success for several Republican governors. Now comes Geoff Diehl, the Donald Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate who leads his primary opponent, Chris Doughty, for the GOP nomination. With backing from a state GOP leadership that’s taking a hard turn to the right, Diehl is blowing up the socially liberal part of what had been a winning formula. This month, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who supports her state’s strict abortion ban, is scheduled to campaign for Diehl.

Diehl, a former lawmaker from Whitman, also backs a citizen effort to get a question on the November ballot that calls for the repeal of a new law, which passed over Baker’s veto, allowing immigrants who are in the country unlawfully to get a Massachusetts driver’s license. Diehl has also pressed Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey on the need to protect people who are gathering signatures for the ballot question from alleged harassment and intimidation. Jim Lyons, the head of the state party, also filed a federal lawsuit against Healey for allegedly failing to do that.

On the surface, Diehl’s gubernatorial quest appears delusional. According to the Suffolk/Globe poll, Healey leads him by more than 30 points and voters surveyed in the poll overwhelmingly support abortion rights and also support the new immigrant license law. Yet the polling also picks up a significant degree of voter unhappiness with President Biden and uncertainty about the economy, which a smart and well-positioned Republican candidate could exploit. While Republicans account for less then 10 percent of all registered voters in the state, independent or unenrolled voters now total nearly 60 percent. That adds up to a shrinking affiliation with the Democratic Party, what Jon Keller identifies as “The Purpling of Massachusetts” in a new Boston Magazine article.

In 2020, Trump won only 32 percent of the vote against Biden. Still, on the way to a nearby shopping center, I regularly pass a home proudly adorned with a Trump mannequin, and a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign, and a quieter contingent of Massachusetts voters no doubt supports different aspects of Trump’s agenda. As the Globe reported, white nationalist groups are flourishing in New England and on two recent occasions, white supremacist groups targeted Boston.

It’s on the fiscal front that Republican gubernatorial candidates have traditionally enjoyed an advantage against Democrats. However, because .of their embrace of Trump and the irrational contempt for Baker as a “Republican in Name Only” that goes with it, Diehl and the so-called leadership of the state party have chosen to focus on issues that have little chance of yielding electoral success in November. For example, in Boston Magazine, Lyons identifies his party’s message as “the four I’s: inflation, immigration, indoctrination (in schools), and infanticide.” In Massachusetts, only inflation is a possible winner for Republicans. With Healey now running without a primary challenger, she escapes scrutiny concerning her economic policies as governor. That’s a huge advantage. Meanwhile, if Healey faces off against Diehl, as expected, it’s hard to see how he overcomes his misguided focus on issues unrelated to the cost of government.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.