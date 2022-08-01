We were deeply moved by James Sullivan’s article about Joni Mitchell’s surprise appearance at Newport (”Surprise Joni Mitchell serenade closes the Newport Folk Festival,” LivingArts, July 26). We have been following Sullivan’s writing in the Globe ever since we read his book about American protest songs a few years ago. We play ukulele with a group of song-loving friends every week (outdoors since COVID). We frequently play and sing Joni’s classics, “The Circle Game,” “Both Sides Now,” and “Big Yellow Taxi,” among others. In just a few paragraphs, Sullivan beautifully captured the spirit and culture of the folk music movement, writing about “kindness and sunscreen,” first-graders singing “This Little Light of Mine,” and the release of the Pete Seeger memorial stamp by the United States Postal Service last week. We want to thank the Globe for his reporting.

Dan Lynn Watt