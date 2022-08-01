There’s a post-acute care crisis too

The Globe’s recent article on the staffing crisis in hospitals and its financial effects on these institutions also briefly touched on the area of post-acute care (”Operating rooms forced to shut at times,” Page A1, July 27). Those of us who care for the elderly appreciate this reference, as there is a staffing crisis across the whole continuum of acute and post-acute care. Catastrophic medical events often propel older people into hospitals. Hospitals need to discharge them in a timely manner, but nursing facilities can admit only a number they can safely care for. Home care agencies struggle to provide the hours clients require to remain safe and have their care needs met. This crisis will only get worse as the silver tsunami of Baby Boomers age. There are ways to begin to address this issue, but first it must leave our country’s back burner and finally receive the attention it deserves from government and society at large. COVID-19 has shed a light on glaring problems we’ve known about for a long time. Let us finally move forward toward solutions.

Sr. Mark Louis Randall O.Carm.