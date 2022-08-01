Trump loyalty is tribal, not rational

Scot Lehigh’s take on Attorney General Merrick Garland’s approach to the possible prosecution of Donald Trump is indisputably accurate, but his column misses on one (politically important) point (”Any prosecution of Donald Trump must be viewed as warranted, above board, and nonpolitical,” Opinion, July 29). The column notes that “no matter what happens, hard-core Trump loyalists will not quickly, or perhaps ever, accept that he was involved in criminal scheming or action as president.” Hard-core Trump supporters could not care less about the lawfulness of any of Trump’s actions. Their loyalty is tribal, not rational. The law is for them, at best, a technicality, just a feeble arrow in the quiver of their opponents.

Andrej Starkis