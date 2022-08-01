Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

The positive test continues an eventful few weeks for Murray, who signed a $230.5 million, five-year deal in July. He then dealt with the fallout from a unique “independent study” addendum in that contract mandating film study, and had an impromptu media availability where he passionately defended his work ethic.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection tested positive on Sunday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Mondaythat Murray was experiencing “minor” symptoms. The coach added that Murray will miss a minimum of five days.

The team eventually dropped the addendum from the contract.

Murray also sat out Saturday’s practice with a sore right wrist. Kingsbury said that injury was “getting better.”

WR Samuel signs extension with 49ers

All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel signed his three-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers in time to take part in the team’s first padded practice.

The two sides finalized the deal that will pay Samuel $71.55 million with $41 million fully guaranteed.

“It was awesome to get Deebo’s deal done,” said 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, before Monday’s practice in Santa Clara, Calif. “I know it’s been a while, but I’m just pumped they got it done and I know how pumped he is and we are and he’ll be back at practice.”

The deal ends a months-long saga that began before the draft when Samuel publicly demanded a trade. He stayed away from the team for the voluntary portion of the offseason but reported for mandatory minicamp in June and training camp last week.

But Samuel was “holding in” and hadn’t taken part in any practices as his representatives finalized the latest rich wide receiver contract.

Shanahan said that once he got to talk to Samuel in person this offseason he was confident a deal would get done and was hoping it would be finalized before the first padded practice.

“There wasn’t much doubt for a while,” he said. “We’ve got a great relationship with Deebo. This stuff is always hard. It’s a big business. There’s a lot of money involved and big decisions for everybody. But we have a great relationship with Deebo and that’s never changed.”

Getting Samuel back on the practice field was a priority for the 49ers so he could get to work with new starting quarterback Trey Lance. After drafting Lance third overall last year, the Niners are turning the offense over to him in 2022 and want as much time as possible to build a rapport between Lance and Samuel, who participated in practice on a limited basis to work his way back up to speed.

Ex-BC safety Harris makes impression in Detroit

Under a previous head coach and front office, Detroit drafted Will Harris in 2019 out of Boston College to play safety. Now, the Lions are giving him a chance to be a much-needed cornerback in coach Dan Campbell’s second season.

Harris’ move to cornerback started in the middle of last season, when injuries at the position forced Lions coaches to adjust on the fly. Despite Harris being the team’s starting safety, coaches opted to shift him to cornerback in Week 12. Harris was up for whatever the Lions threw at him.

“Whatever they want me to go out and do, that’s what I’m going to do,” Harris said.

First, he played at the nickel position when starter AJ Parker went down. Then he moved to the outside cornerback position after Jerry Jacobs tore his ACL a few weeks later.

“Will stepped up huge for us last season,” cornerback Amani Oruwariye said. “It’s hard to go unnoticed. He’s just Mr. Consistent, Mr. Know It All. He’s played every position on the defense [secondary], so he’s just out there making sure he can perfect his craft at corner.”

In an effort to narrow his focus, the Lions are making Harris a full-time outside cornerback this year, and they’re giving him a shot at the starting job opposite Orurwariye.

“Because he’s big, he’s strong, he’s physical, he can run, he’s got a chance,” Campbell said. “And you tell him to get out there and compete, and hem a guy up and play technique, he’s pretty good. And so, sometimes when you take a little bit off a guy’s plate, man, they can really grow.”

Chiefs’ OT Browns opts to play under tag

Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. reported to training camp the same day pads went on for the Kansas City Chiefs, giving Patrick Mahomes his 6-foot-8-inch, 360-pound blindside protector with plenty of time before their preseason opener Aug. 13 in Chicago. Brown and the Chiefs had been working throughout the offseason on a long-term contract, but the sides were unable to come together before the mid-July deadline. Brown ultimately rejected the Chiefs’ final offer of six years and nearly $140 million — with $30.25 million due at signing — and decided to play out this season on the franchise tag. Brown, who skipped the offseason program and first week of camp, will be due about $16.7 million under the franchise tag. “Everybody in this building loves Big O,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said with a smile. “Hopefully we get him here and acclimated as soon as possible. It’s been a different locker room [without him in camp]. Such a big dude, big personality. He brings a lot of life to the group and I’m happy to have him back.” . . . Cleveland Browns starting offensive tackle Jack Conklin was activated from the physically unable to perform list, another major step in his return from a season-ending knee injury. A two-time All-Pro, Conklin played in just seven games last season before tearing his patellar tendon on Nov. 28 at Baltimore and undergoing surgery. The 27-year-old has been dedicated to his recovery and is on track to be ready for the start of the season. Conklin, who is in his final season under contract, is expected to be limited in practice before returning to the first-team offense.

