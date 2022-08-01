Bruins sign center Brett Harrison, a 2021 draft pick, to three-year contract

Harrison put up 27 goals and 61 points in 65 games with the OHL’s Oshawa Generals last year, with 4-3—7 totals in six playoff games.

They signed the 19-year-old center, drafted 85th overall in 2021 and coming off a strong year in the OHL, to a three-year entry-level contract that pays an average value of $859,167 if he makes the NHL.

If he cannot use his frame (6 feet 2 inches, 185 pounds) and two-way abilities to the Bruins’ liking, he would report back to Oshawa for a third full season. He nearly lost the 2020-21 year when COVID led to an OHL shutdown; Harrison skated for KOOVEE in the Finnish Under-20 league (4-5—9 in seven games). As a rookie and one of the younger players in the OHL in 2019-20, he put up 21-16—37 in 58 games.

Advertisement

Harrison, who skated at Bruins development camp in Brighton last month, is expected to travel with the team’s rookies to the Buffalo tournament in September.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.