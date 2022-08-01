Celtics sign forward Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal

The Celtics have signed Brazilian forward Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal and he is expected to compete for one of Boston’s final roster spots, a league source confirmed Monday.
Caboclo, 26, was selected by the Raptors with the 20th pick of the 2014 draft and averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game over seven seasons with the Raptors, Rockets, Grizzlies and Kings.
He spent last season playing for Sao Paulo in Brazil’s premier basketball league, Novo Basquete, and was named MVP of the Basketball Champions League Americas tournament.
The Celtics still have three empty roster spots following a flurry of offseason moves. Boston will need to fill at least two of them before the start of the regular season. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens and coach Ime Udoka have said they plan to add another center to the final roster.
Last season’s two-way contract players Matt Ryan and Brodric Thomas and current two-way contract players Mfiondu Kabengele and J.D. Davison could be among those competing for the final regular roster slots, along with Caboclo. Boston can carry 20 players on its training camp roster.