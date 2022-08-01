Celtics sign forward Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal

The Celtics have signed Brazilian forward Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal and he is expected to compete for one of Boston’s final roster spots, a league source confirmed Monday.

Caboclo, 26, was selected by the Raptors with the 20th pick of the 2014 draft and averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game over seven seasons with the Raptors, Rockets, Grizzlies and Kings.

He spent last season playing for Sao Paulo in Brazil’s premier basketball league, Novo Basquete, and was named MVP of the Basketball Champions League Americas tournament.