Christian Vázquez, Jake Diekman dealt as Red Sox make trio of Monday moves

Talks between the Sox and Astros in the days and hours leading up had focused on prospects, with the Astros feeling that the Sox’ asking price was too high for a pending free agent. In the end, the Sox landed two who ranked in Houston’s top 25: Enmanuel Valdez (recently pegged No. 12 in the Astros system by Baseball America) and Wilyer Abreu (No. 21).

Just over an hour before the first pitch of a Red Sox-Astros game in Houston, the two teams agreed on a deal for catcher Christian Vázquez. The move was finalized shortly after first pitch.

Valdez, a 23-year-old who has played mostly second, third, and left this year, hit .327/.410/.606 with 21 homers in Double-A and Triple-A this year. He has a chance to deliver above-average offense as a bat-first second baseman who also moves around the field a bit.

Abreu, a 23-year-old outfielder, hit .249/.399/.459 with 15 homers in 89 games in Double A this year, showing enough power and patience from the left side of the plate to suggest a potential big league role.

“Both interesting bats who have bounced back of late,” said one American League evaluator.

Once the decision was made not to trade either Rafael Devers or Xander Bogaerts, Vázquez represented perhaps the best chip among the players the Sox were open to dealing — primarily free-agents-to-be. Evaluators in recent days suggested Vázquez carried more value than either J.D. Martinez or Nate Eovaldi based on the dearth of available frontline catching options and his strong 2022.

Vázquez, drafted by the Sox in 2008, is hitting .282/.327/.432 with eight homers in 82 games. He’s among the best hitters in baseball against high-octane fastballs, posting a .314 average against pitches of 95+ miles per hour — 10th among 110 players who had seen at least 500 such pitches this year. He’s been a workhorse behind the plate, spending more innings at catcher than anyone in the sport since the start of 2021. And he has championship credentials, having been the primary catcher in 2018.

In the days leading up to the deadline, some members of the Sox organization had been reluctant to consider a trade of Vázquez, believing that the team had a chance — with several pitchers (Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, and others) returning from the injured list — to contend, a view that depended on having the longest-tenured player in the organization behind the plate.

But the team’s awful July, in which it went 8-19 and failed to win a single series, combined with more bad injury news — Trevor Story’s hairline fracture in his hand — pushed the Sox further into the direction of dealing a player who in recent days moved up to fifth all-time in regular-season games caught with the Sox.

Vázquez made clear on several occasions his hopes of remaining, and making a push to contend. But the Sox never made any overtures to extend him, and so Vázquez understood the writing was on the wall.

“It’s a business,” he told reporters in Houston after learning of the agreement.

With Vázquez departing, the Sox reconfigured their catching dynamic by acquiring Reese McGuire from the White Sox for lefthander Jake Diekman and a player to be named or cash considerations. (A move announced by the White Sox.) McGuire was hitting .225/.261/.285 in 53 games, though his framing skills grade well.

Diekman (5-1, 4.23 ERA in 44 games) was signed this spring to a two-year, $8 million deal, with the Sox hoping he’d become a factor at the back of their bullpen. But a lack of command resulted in discomfort to use him in high leverage situations. That said, Diekman showed his best stuff of the season in recent outings, working at 97-99 m.p.h. after the All-Star break and making him attractive to a White Sox club competing for the AL Central.

While the Red Sox dealt Vázquez for prospects and Diekman for a backup catcher, they also made a move to reinforce one area of their big league roster. Midway through Monday’s game, the team announced the acquisition of outfielder Tommy Pham from the Reds in exchange for a player to be named — not expected to be a top-30 prospect in the Sox system.

The 34-year-old Pham — playing on a one-year, $7.5 million deal this year — is hitting .238/.320/.374 with 11 homers in 91 games for Cincinnati, including .290/.371/.462 against lefties.

That’s three deals down in the span of a few hours. More are almost certain to come as the team reconfigures while clinging to hopes of contention for the homestretch of the 2022 season, and tries to better position itself for 2023 and beyond.

What’s next?

“That’s the hot question,” Sox DH J.D. Martinez, considered likely to move by Tuesday evening, told reporters. “I think anything’s open now.”

Peter Abraham and Julian McWilliams of Globe Staff contributed to this story from Houston.

