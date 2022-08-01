Game 104: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

The Red Sox ended their 10-game homestand with a 7-2 win over the Brewers Sunday. J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez led the way in what could be their final game at Fenway Park as members of the Red Sox ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.
With the victory, the Sox avoided a sweep at the hands of Milwaukee. Next up is a seven-game road trip to Houston and Kansas City, beginning with a three-game series with the Astros.
Nate Eovaldi, another candidate to be moved at the deadline, will be on the mound for the Sox.
Here is a preview.
Advertisement
Lineups
RED SOX (51-52): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 4.43 ERA)
ASTROS (67-36): TBA
Pitching: RHP Luis Garcia (8-6, 3.81 ERA)
Time: 8:10 p.m.
TV, radio: ESPN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Garcia: Xander Bogaerts 1-5, Franchy Cordero 0-2, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, J.D. Martinez 0-5, Alex Verdugo 2-5, Christian Vázquez 2-5
Astros vs. Eovaldi: Jose Altuve 7-21, Yordan Alvarez 4-4, Alex Bregman 3-8, Mauricio Dubón 0-2, Aledmys Díaz 0-1, Yuli Gurriel 2-8, Martín Maldonado 3-5, Jeremy Peña 1-1, Kyle Tucker 2-4
Stat of the day: Bogaerts has reached base safely multiple times in 12 of his last 19 games, batting .358 with a .941 OPS over the span.
Notes: Eovaldi is winless over his last three starts, going 0-1 with an 11.08 ERA. … He is 1-3 with a 5.17 ERA over seven career starts against the Astros. He surrendered nine runs (six earned) on eight hits while recording five outs in a 13-4 home loss to Houston on May 17. … Garcia is 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA in two career starts against the Red Sox.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.