Game 104: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

The Red Sox ended their 10-game homestand with a 7-2 win over the Brewers Sunday. J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez led the way in what could be their final game at Fenway Park as members of the Red Sox ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

With the victory, the Sox avoided a sweep at the hands of Milwaukee. Next up is a seven-game road trip to Houston and Kansas City, beginning with a three-game series with the Astros.

Nate Eovaldi, another candidate to be moved at the deadline, will be on the mound for the Sox.