Patriots sign punter Jake Bailey to four-year extension, per reports

The Patriots and punter Jake Bailey have agreed to a four-year, $13.5 million contract, according to ESPN . The deal runs through the 2025 season and includes $6.5 fully guaranteed, per ESPN.

Jake Bailey was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

Drafted in the fifth round out of Stanford, Bailey was entering the final year of his rookie deal.

In 2020, he earned his first career Pro Bowl invitation and Associated Press All-Pro: First-team honors after he averaged 48.7 yards on 55 punts.

In 17 games in 2021, he had 49 punts for 2,316 yards (47.3 avg., 39.6 net) with six touchbacks, 23 downed inside the 20-yard line, and a long of 71. He has also served as the team’s holder and handles most kickoffs.

