The MLB trade deadline is 6 p.m. Tuesday. Here’s the latest.

We’ll be tracking the biggest news around MLB, and have updates on the latest information on key Red Sox players.

Christian Vázquez, Nate Eovaldi, and J.D. Martinez could be on the move, with all three players’ names swirling as the market shapes up.

What will the Red Sox roster look like after Tuesday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline? We’re about to find out.

Read on to learn more about the markets for Vázquez, Martinez, and Eovaldi.

Click here to refresh | Read more Red Sox stories here | Sign up for 108 Stitches, our Red Sox newsletter

Advertisement

Christian Vázquez

Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez may prove to be the most valuable free agent-to-be on the Red Sox roster.

The 31-year-old is having an excellent year, hitting .282/.327/.432 in 84 games. He leads the big leagues in innings behind the plate over the last two years, and is considered a leader with a demonstrated ability to steward a pitching staff through the postseason to a title.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Both the Astros and Mets are known to have engaged in substantive talks on Vázquez, who is earning $7 million this year on an option the Red Sox exercised on his original three-year, $13.3 million deal. The Guardians also are in the market for catching help, but it’s unclear whether they’d pursue a rental player.

Read the latest from Alex Speier.

Nate Eovaldi

Nate Eovaldi’s start on Monday against the Astros will be one of the most scrutinized outings in baseball.

According to major league sources, the Red Sox are open to moving the righthander — but not driven to do so given the team’s position on the fringes of the Wild Card race. On one hand, there’s a chance he could fetch a strong return given his credentials as a top-five AL Cy Young finisher last year and a past postseason force.

Advertisement

On the other hand, his trade value could be diminished by his drop-off in stuff — his last four starts have seen him post the lowest average four-seam fastball velocity of the last five seasons — and vulnerability to hard contact.

Eovaldi is aware of the swirl, but trying to dismiss it.

“I understand my name’s coming around,” said Eovaldi. “My job is to go out there and perform whether it’s the Red Sox or not, whether interested teams are watching or not. I’m not thinking about going out there and trying to do better or anything else. It’s just, go out, focus on mechanics and executing pitches.”

J.D. Martinez

Sources suggest the team is very open to moving free-agent-to-be Martinez (with one team believing that the Sox will move Martinez for little prospect return to unload his salary).

“I’m not blind. I know what’s going on, being out there. But just put it off to the side,” Martinez said Sunday. “As far as I know I’m here. I’m not going to think anything otherwise. I want to make it as hard on [chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom to make a trade] as I can. If we keep winning I think we can do that.

“Everybody feels like you’re fighting for your life type stuff, fighting to keep the band together,” he added. “I think that’s . . . hurt us, honestly. But it is what it is.”

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers

Multiple major league sources on Sunday suggested that nothing has changed in recent days regarding the team’s stance that it has no plans to trade Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers.

Advertisement

“There’s been no discussions or commentary internally or externally about moves related to the trade deadline involving Xander, Raffy, or anyone else to my knowledge,” Sam Kennedy, Red Sox president, said last week. “At this point we’re focused on getting back in this thing and winning.”

Kennedy also reiterated the team’s hopes that the two stars remain Red Sox for “a long, long time.”

Latest MLB trade deadline news

Yankees trade for A’s pitchers Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino — 4:40 p.m.

The Yankees are bolstering their pitching ahead of the deadline, first trading for reliever Scott Effross and now brokering a deal with the Athletics for starter Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino.

The Yankees gave up pitchers Ken Waldichuk, J.P. Sears, and Luis Medina, and infielder Cooper Bowman.

Astros trade for Orioles’ Trey Mancini — 4:30 p.m.

The Astros have traded for Orioles first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini, according to multiple reports.

Padres trade for Josh Hader, Brewers’ All-Star closer — 1:30 p.m.

The Padres acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in exchange for recently benched closer Taylor Rogers and three other players in a blockbuster deal between NL playoff contenders.

The NL Central-leading Brewers shipped one of the game’s top relievers to the Padres for Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and pitching prospect Robert Gasser.

The trade features the two big-league saves leaders. Hader has 29 saves while Rogers has 28, though the Padres recently removed Rogers from the closer role after he blew consecutive opportunities in a series at Detroit. The Padres obtained Rogers from Minnesota on opening day.

Advertisement

Hader, the NL reliever of the year three times in the last four seasons, has a career-high 4.24 ERA after enduring one of his worst slumps just before the All-Star break.

The left-hander allowed five homers and 12 runs over 4⅓ innings in a stretch of six appearances in early July, increasing his ERA from 1.05 to 4.50. Hader otherwise has allowed just four runs in 29⅔ innings.

And hitters continue to have all kind of trouble making contact against him. Hader has struck out 59 batters in 34 innings. He has blown only two of his 31 save opportunities.

Hader, 28, is making $11 million this year and is eligible for arbitration again in the offseason. He could become a free agent after 2023. His gradually increasing salary had raised speculation with each trade deadline that the budget-conscious Brewers might deal him. — Associated Press

Yankees acquire reliever Scott Effross in trade with Cubs — 12:30 p.m.

The New York Yankees acquired rookie reliever Scott Effross in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Effross, a sidearming right-hander, is 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA and one save in 47 games this year. He made his big league debut last season, going 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 14 appearances with Chicago.

The rebuilding Cubs received minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski in the deal. The 24-year-old Wesneski, a sixth-round selection in the 2019 amateur draft, is 6-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — Associated Press





Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier. Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney. Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.