Nate Eovaldi, Jarren Duran deliver Red Sox a victory to cap frenetic Monday

Still, the show had to go on, and Nate Eovaldi — who himself could be traded before the 6 p.m. Tuesday deadline — made sure it was a winning one. He pitched into the seventh and was backed by a three-RBI night by Jarren Duran as the Red Sox beat Houston, 3-2, to get back to .500.

“This is one that I know hurts in the clubhouse,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said during the game. “That’s something we don’t take lightly.”

The Sox (52-52) have beaten the Astros (67-37) in three of four meetings this year, and have a chance to win the season series Tuesday with Kutter Crawford on the mound.

Eovaldi did not looked sharp in his three previous outings since returning from the injured list, pitching to an 11.08 ERA (16 earned runs, 13 innings). Opposing teams and scouts on hand to get a look at the righthander Monday likely first noticed his velocity — specifically, the lack thereof. After averaging at least 96 miles per hour in each of his first 11 starts, Eovaldi averaged only 94 on June 8, when he first revealed he was dealing with hip and back tightness.

After starts of 94.7, 94.6, and 94.7 since he came back, Eovaldi averaged just 94.1 mph on Monday. He failed to get a single swing and miss on his four-seamer, but his five-pitch mix neutralized a potent Houston offense. Eovaldi got 10 swings and misses total, including eight on 13 swings at his splitter.

Defense, however, was a problem for the Red Sox. Back-to-back errors by Christian Arroyo at third base and Xander Bogaerts at shortstop led to two unearned runs in the third inning, erasing a lead the Sox had just grabbed with doubles by Bobby Dalbec and Duran. Duran took the lead back in the fifth after Dalbec walked, smashing a two-out, inside-corner cutter from Houston starter Luis Garcia for his second home run of the year.

Eovaldi departed in the seventh after right fielder Franchy Cordero misplayed a one-out fly into a Martín Maldonado single. John Schreiber cleaned up the mess against the top of the Houston order with a Jose Altuve double play, then made one of his own in the eighth, walking Yordan Alvarez and allowing an Aledmys Diaz single with one out.

He escaped again, though, with a major assist from Dalbec, who made a nifty scoop on a bad throw from Schreiber on Kyle Tucker’s grounder back to the mound. With the runners now in scoring position, Schreiber fell behind Maine product Jeremy Peña, 3-and-1, before getting him to chase a slider, then unleashed a roar after Peña watched a third-strike fastball.

Tanner Houck retired the bottom of the Houston lineup in order for his seventh save.

